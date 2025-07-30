Face4 Systems announces Seamless Travel solution in collaboration with Entrust has been Selected for Testing by the Government of Canada

Innovative Seamless Travel solution combines the convenience and security of Facial Recognition with W3C-compliant Verifiable Credentials and a secure mobile digital wallet.
OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Face4 Systems, a leading provider of face recognition solutions, is proud to announce that its innovative Seamless Travel solution has now been successfully tested by the Government of Canada. This project was funded by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC), which operates under the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, to leverage research and development procurement that provides federal departments and agencies with an opportunity to test precommercial innovations made in Canada. The test was conducted at Shared Services Canada's Innovation, Collaboration, and Experimentation Lab (ICELab), a next-generation IT environment designed to perform research and development on innovative and emerging technology.
Developed in partnership with Entrust, Face4's Seamless Travel solution incorporates advanced face recognition and digital credential technologies to revolutionize the travel experience. Travelers can generate a digital identity using a mobile phone device together with an e-passport, creating a W3C-compliant verifiable credential (VC) that is securely stored in a mobile wallet via Entrust's Identity Security solutions. . Upon presenting the credential to an authorized Verifier such as border control, an airline, or aviation security, the relevant biometrics information and metadata is submitted to a secure, cloud-based face recognition service, and is subsequently synchronized to a tablet device at a travel touchpoint. Travelers can then seamlessly proceed using only face recognition, facilitating a fast, secure, and touchless verification process.
The solution also conforms with the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework™ (PCTF) guidelines, that address current and future Canadian digital identity ecosystem innovation needs by verifying the trust of services and networks.
By enhancing both aviation and border security, and improving operational efficiency, the solution from Face4 and Entrust offers significant improvements in both traveler convenience and safety.
"We are thrilled to have our Seamless Travel solution selected and successfully tested by Canadian Digital Service with support from Shared Services Canada, and to be able to contribute to Canada's vision for a digital trust framework," said Ilan Arnon, CEO of Face4 Systems. "This collaboration with Entrust combines the power of face recognition technology and secure digital credentials, helping to transform the future of travel in Canada and beyond."
"This project for Canada showcases the digital transformation of travel. Entrust is proud to collaborate with Face4 Systems to demonstrate that the travel experience can be made more seamless while also enhancing security," said Tony Ball, President of Payments & Identity at Entrust.
Face4 Systems is a leading provider of innovative face recognition solutions, specializing in seamless travel, identity verification, and identity issuance. With a focus on security, efficiency, and user experience, Face4's solutions are designed to enable streamlined and effective deployment of face recognition for businesses and governments alike.
Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. Entrust enables organizations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world – so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network and is trusted by the world's most trusted organizations. Learn more at www.entrust.com.
