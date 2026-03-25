FaceCake Brings CAKE Visual Commerce To Google Cloud Marketplace

The collaboration with Google Cloud marks a strategic expansion in how the consumer experiences commerce. Integrating CAKE into the marketplace delivers high-fidelity immersive shopping at a global scale, ensuring every digital interaction is as real and personalized as an in-person experience. Post this

The integration of CAKE into the Google Cloud Marketplace leverages the same Agentic AI framework behind AVA, FaceCake's sophisticated intelligent agent. The Google partnership accelerates global adoption while streamlining the path from digital discovery to real-world conversion. By offering a click-to-deploy model, the CAKE platform allows partners to operate seamlessly within this trusted environment, delivering elite security and enterprise reliability.

"Bringing the CAKE platform to Google Cloud Marketplace provides seamless access to MirrorImage Personalization and Intelligent Discovery for every brand, from global luxury houses to creators," said Linda Smith, Founder and CEO of FaceCake. "CAKE redefines the standard for digital commerce providing consumers with intuitive selection, the certainty of seeing products on their own image, and persistent experience customization, driving a clear, trusted path to conversion."

The CAKE Advantage:

MirrorImage Personalization: CAKE's proprietary technology maintains the absolute integrity of the user's own image and the products they Try-On. By delivering mirror-quality reflection and physics-based realism, CAKE provides the industry's most realistic, true-to-life view.

Intelligent Discovery & Agentic AI: Reimagining search, the CAKE platform is powered by the same framework as FaceCake's AVA to dynamically curate and promote selections with autonomous insights. This turns a broad inventory into a tailored shopping journey, driving higher engagement and conversion.

Cross-Category & Platform Continuity: Providing Behavioral Realism, CAKE allows users to style a complete look and engage with products as they would in person. Supporting a personalized recommendation and Virtual Try-On journey across Fashion, Jewelry, and Accessories ensures a seamless path to purchase on web, mobile, social, or in-store.

Creator-Ready Social Stores: Content creators and influencers can now acquire the CAKE platform directly to power their own professional social storefronts. By utilizing the same sophisticated AI and AR technology that defines some of the world's most prestigious brands, creators can build awareness and interactive discovery without compromise.

With the strategic FaceCake and Google alliance, everyone gets a slice of CAKE.

Want CAKE? Access the platform directly on the Google Cloud Marketplace and start delivering luxury-grade immersive shopping today.

About FaceCake

FaceCake is the innovating pioneer in AI and AR driven Visual Commerce. As the architect of MirrorImage Personalization and Intelligent Discovery, FaceCake delivers high-fidelity, immersive shopping experiences that allow consumers to virtually Try-On products with physics-based realism. From its AVA Agentic AI framework to the CAKE platform, FaceCake's proprietary technology reimagines search with curated discovery for global luxury houses, retailers, and creators. Headquartered in Los Angeles, FaceCake is a Google Select Technology Partner, dedicated to defining the future of personalized, interactive commerce at scale.

For more information, visit FaceCake.

Media Contact

FaceCake Marketing, FaceCake, 1 818-444-3265, [email protected], facecake.com

SOURCE FaceCake