FaceFrame Labs Launches AM/PM Structural Support System -- The First Supplement Targeting Facial Bone Structure

"Skin is only half the story. Sagging and lost definition are often structural problems driven by changes in facial bone volume beneath the skin. FaceFrame is built around the other half." Post this

Most topical skincare products address the surface of the skin. FaceFrame Labs was founded on the principle that visible signs of aging in the face — laxity, shifting contours, loss of definition — are often driven by changes occurring at a deeper level, including gradual remodeling of the facial skeletal structure. The FaceFrame AM/PM Structural Support System delivers targeted nutrients that support bone metabolism, mineral balance, and connective matrix integrity on a daily basis.

"Every serum, cream, and topical skincare product on the market addresses the same thing — the surface of the skin. But sagging, lost definition, and deepening wrinkles aren't always a skin problem. They're often a structural problem — the result of gradual changes in the facial bone volume and density that sits beneath the skin. When that underlying foundation shifts, no amount of topical treatment can fully address it. Skin is only half the story. FaceFrame is built around the other half."



— Oded Itzhak, Founder, FaceFrame Labs

THE AM/PM PROTOCOL

The system consists of two 30-capsule bottles — one for morning, one for evening — formulated to align with the body's natural circadian rhythms and nutrient utilization patterns.

AM Formula: Supports bone mineral signaling, structural nutrient transport, collagen matrix support, and trace mineral balance during waking hours.

PM Formula: Designed to align with nighttime physiology, when the body naturally shifts toward repair and rebuilding — supporting nighttime bone turnover and connective matrix remodeling.

Key ingredients include strontium citrate, MK-7 (Vitamin K2), magnesium bisglycinate, and additional structural support nutrients in bioavailable forms. The formulation is the subject of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/923,627.

PRODUCT DETAILS

The FaceFrame AM/PM Structural Support System is available now at facefra.me. Each kit contains a one-month supply (30-day AM + 30-day PM). The product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States, with third-party tested ingredients.

ABOUT FACEFRAME LABS, INC.

FaceFrame Labs, Inc. is a New York-based supplement brand focused on structural wellness from within. The company's flagship product, the FaceFrame AM/PM Structural Support System, is the first supplement designed specifically to support the facial structural framework through targeted nutrient timing. Learn more at facefra.me or contact [email protected].

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Oded Itzhak, FaceFrame Labs, Inc, 1 917-891-7070, [email protected], https://facefra.me

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SOURCE FaceFrame Labs, Inc