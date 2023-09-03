Faces & Voices of Recovery launches new digital app through partnership with Elevance Health Foundation

Faces & Voices of Recovery today announces the launch of a new digital app through a $650,000 grant from Elevance Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health. Designed for peer recovery support specialists – individuals who are in recovery and use their own life experiences in ways that benefit others who are on their own recovery journey – the RecoveryNet app will help facilitate connections and resource exchanges with others in the field from across the country.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faces & Voices of Recovery today announces the launch of a new digital app through a $650,000 grant from Elevance Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health. Designed for peer recovery support specialists – individuals who are in recovery and use their own life experiences in ways that benefit others who are on their own recovery journey – the RecoveryNet app will help facilitate connections and resource exchanges with others in the field from across the country.
With data being a critical factor in determining the success of a peer specialist, the new RecoveryNet app will enable peer specialists to log interactions more seamlessly with those who are actively in recovery and collect the data needed to track outcomes. The app will also provide organizations and programs that utilize peer specialists with the appropriate tools for effective supervision, data logging, and enhanced outcome tracking.
"The RecoveryNet app will help peer specialists accurately and efficiently track their work while providing accurate data to the organizations that employ them. Now more than ever, the peer support workforce needs trusted, reliable, and versatile tools and resources," said Patty McCarthy, CEO of Faces & Voices of Recovery. "The digital age provides endless opportunities for networking and connections at our fingertips. Through this partnership with Elevance Health Foundation, we can help make this vision a reality."
The RecoveryNet app will be deployed and integrated into Faces & Voices of Recovery's data platform, a cloud-based data collection system focused on tracking and measuring recovery outcomes of individuals who are currently going through treatment. The app is also available for immediate download and usage on all Apple and Android devices.
"Through this partnership, we are furthering our promise to advance health equity for those who are impacted by a mental health or substance use disorder by increasing access to care via the RecoveryNet app," said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., Chief Health Officer of Elevance Health. " One in three adults in the U.S. report having either a substance use disorder or a mental health issue in the past year, and 13.5% of young adults report having both a substance use disorder and mental illness. Substance use disorder continues to impact the health and wellbeing of communities across the country, which is why we're committed to working with all stakeholders – particularly people with lived expertise – in developing solutions to improve whole health."
The investment from Elevance Health Foundation is part of the organization's larger commitment of $30 million over a three-year span to make significant progress improving the mental health and well-being in communities, with an emphasis on substance use disorders. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $19.5 million in these programs.
ABOUT FACES & VOICES OF RECOVERY
Faces & Voices of Recovery, located in Washington, D.C., is organizing the over 23 million Americans in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, their families, friends and allies in a campaign to end discrimination, broaden social understanding, and achieve a just response to addiction as a public health crisis. For more information, visit www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org
ABOUT ELEVANCE HEALTH FOUNDATION
Elevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health, Inc. The Foundation works to advance health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; substance use disorder; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation strategically aligns with Elevance Health's focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The Foundation coordinates with the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation or follow us @ElevanceFND on Twitter and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook.
