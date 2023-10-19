FaceTec® Exceeds Two Billion 3D Liveness Checks Annual Rate as Hypergrowth Continues in Q3 2023

Our Q3 results reflect the growing need for effective Liveness-proven biometric cybersecurity. Organizations must defend against generative AI deepfakes to prevent digital impersonation of their employees and end-users using trusted identity reverification with strong, Liveness-proven biometrics. Post this

Q3 highlights include:

50% YoY revenue growth

172% YoY 3D Liveness usage growth

475m+ 3D Liveness Checks performed

170m+ Age Estimates performed

4.7m+ Photo ID Scans performed

Rear-Camera 3D Liveness added as a standard feature on iOS & Android

FaceTec now performs 2 billion+ 3D Liveness Checks, annualized (5m+/day)

FaceTec signed 11 new commercial agreements directly and added over 10 new customers through partners in LATAM alone. The bellwether partnership agreement between FaceTec, Scytales, and Get Group employs FaceTec's AI to power biometrics for both the Utah and, now, the Wisconsin mobile driver licenses (mDL), increasing FaceTec's mDL footprint in the US by 40%.

October 2023 marks the four-year anniversary of FaceTec's breakthrough Spoof Bounty Program, continuing to be the only biometric bounty program in the world. After more than 150,000 attempted attacks, no bounties have been paid out in the last 3.5 years. FaceTec 3D Liveness defends against all known attack vectors listed on the Liveness.com Level 1-5 Threat Vector Scale. Over five million daily 3D Liveness Checks prove FaceTec's usability and near-universal compatibility with iOS, Android, and web browsers, requiring only a .3mp camera to verify or reverify a user's identity.

More data for FaceTec's Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing has been released. The testing was performed by BixeLab (a NIST-certified biometric testing provider) and consisted of 2,100 Level 1(A) and 2(B) attacks, all failing to defeat FaceTec's defenses. The attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) for the testing was 0%, and for 218 live human testers, the bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) was also 0%, perfect scores for security and usability.

The PAD testing was performed in conjunction with 1,000+ live-user, real-world "demographically diverse" 3D Liveness Checks plus ID Scans with 3D:2D Face Matching. The results had "No Observable Errors related to race, ethnicity, gender, skin tone, or age," and the 3D:2D face match levels were exceptionally high at >1/100,000 FAR in most cases. There was "No obvious correlation of demographic or environmental factors discovered," meaning there was no bias in the face-matching results. This testing again confirms that FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Technology works for all ethnicities, gender, and age combinations, as well in the lab as it does in real-world implementations.

These test results show that FaceTec's technology exceeds the levels required for TDIF Accreditation by the Australian Government.

Continuing to provide guidance to developing a safer digital environment, FaceTec contributed to an upcoming ENISA report scheduled for release in Q4 2023. In addition, a recent NSA/FBI cybersecurity notice "Contextualizing Deepfake Threats to Organizations" referenced FaceTec as a technology leader in the real-time detection of deepfakes.

FaceTec continues to widen its technology moat and has been issued the following patents, bringing its total to 28:

US patent 11,727,098

US patent 11,693,938

Australia patent 2021202681

Unlike API-based biometric service providers, FaceTec licenses stand-alone software that runs locally inside the customer's server/cloud. FaceTec's privacy-protecting architecture does not require any personally identifiable information (PII) from end-users ever be sent to FaceTec, protecting privacy and offering compliance with ever-evolving consumer protection regulations such as BIPA, CCPA, and GDPR.

FaceTec's on-prem software provides free Photo ID Scans for 1,400+ ID documents (demo video here) and dramatically reduces the cost of onboarding new users when compared to typical IDV services. All FaceTec distribution partners can provide their customers with unlimited access to free OCR for photo IDs, free barcode reading, free NFC chip scanning, free 2D Liveness checks, free 2D and 3D face matching, and free 1-to-N scans for duplicate faces. These features provide even greater value to the already hugely successful FaceTec software suite, and there are still no setup charges or support fees. FaceTec only charges for 3D Liveness Checks performed by end-users; nothing else.

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, allowing remote identity proofing with an extremely high level of confidence. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

