FaceTec Names Finnegan as Intellectual Property Counsel

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is one of the largest IP law firms in the world, with offices in Atlanta, Boston, London, Munich, Palo Alto, Reston, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Washington, DC. The firm practices European, German, UK, and U.S. IP law. In addition to services related to all aspects of patent, trademark, and copyright law, including counseling, prosecution, licensing, and litigation, Finnegan provides counseling and litigation services in advertising, privacy, and a wide spectrum of IP-adjacent commercial matters, including trade secrets, international trade, the Internet, e-commerce, government contracts, antitrust, and unfair competition.

FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing over three billion 3D Liveness Checks annualized—over 100 every second—with more than 1.2 billion device installs, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments. FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics.

FaceTec has been tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts—including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads—and against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program, FaceTec continues to stay years ahead of even the most sophisticated biometric attack methods.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, allowing remote identity proofing with an extremely high level of confidence. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Levels 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Levels 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

Anonymous, better-than-human, 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-human-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR® Codes allow codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded within them digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Because they store unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes enable secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer.

An introduction to UR Codes

Try the UR Encoder Demo at: encode.urcodes.com

Learn more at http://www.urcodes.com.

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

Media Contact

John Wojewidka, FaceTec, Inc., 1.415.997.9235, [email protected], FaceTec.com

Twitter

