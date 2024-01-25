FaceTec® Posts 120% Usage Growth and 54% Revenue Growth YoY in 2023

As we face more sophisticated challenges like Generative AI Deepfakes, stopping digital impersonation of employees and end-users by requiring trusted identity verification and reverification with strong, Liveness-proven biometrics is now the rule, not the exception. Post this

"Our 2023 results reflect the market need for a battle-tested biometric security layer in high-risk remote access scenarios. As we face more sophisticated challenges like Generative AI Deepfakes, stopping digital impersonation of employees and end-users by requiring trusted identity verification and reverification with strong, Liveness-proven biometrics is now the rule, not the exception," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

2023 YoY Highlights include:

2023 Q4 Highlights include:

543M+ 3D Liveness Checks performed

189M+ Age Checks & Estimates performed

6.7M+ Photo ID Scans with OCR & Anti-Tampering checks performed

Key Executive hire Andrew Hughes as VP of Global Standards (Kantara Board Chair)

Key Executive hire Manos Mavrikos as VP of Global Customer & Partner Success

Jay Meier , SVP of North American Operations, joins ITRC as advisor for the Alliance for Identity Resilience and chairman of the Biometric Cohort, and as vice chair of the Kantara AI-born Deepfakes Threats to Identity Proofing & Verification group

2023 milestones include:

The four-year anniversary of FaceTec's breakthrough Spoof Bounty Program, with more than 130,000 attack attempts and no bounties paid out in the last 3.5 years

Over 6.3 million daily 3D Liveness Checks prove FaceTec's effectiveness, usability, and near-universal compatibility with iOS, Android, and web browsers, requiring only a .3mp camera to verify or reverify a user's identity

NIST-certified lab attempted 2,100 Level 1(A) and 2(B) attacks, and all failed to defeat FaceTec's anti-spoofing AI, with an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) 0%, and a bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) of 0%, perfect scores for security and usability, the results of which exceeds the levels required for TDIF Accreditation by the Australian Government

Unlike 3rd party biometric services, FaceTec provides software that runs locally inside each customer's private cloud, and inside their own firewall. FaceTec's privacy-protecting architecture does not require any personally identifiable information (PII) from end-users ever be sent to FaceTec, protecting user privacy and easing compliance with evolving consumer protection regulations such as BIPA, CCPA, and GDPR.

FaceTec's customer-hosted KYC software suite provides free Photo ID Scans for 1,400+ ID documents (demo video here) and dramatically reduces the cost of onboarding new users when compared to typical IDV services. All FaceTec distribution partners can provide their customers with unlimited access to free OCR for photo IDs, free barcode reading, free NFC chip scanning, free 2D Liveness checks, free 2D and 3D face matching, and free 1-to-N scans for duplicate faces. These features provide even greater value to the already hugely successful FaceTec software suite, and there are still no setup charges or support fees. FaceTec only charges for 3D Liveness Checks performed by end-users, nothing else.

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, major ecommerce, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-hosted software: no user PII is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps™ from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage in your private cloud

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with additional staff in Brazil, Portugal, UK, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software for remote identity proofing to an extremely high level of confidence. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading NIST-Lab Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

