FaceTec Releases UR® Codes Scan+Match Apps on iOS and Android

The Scan+Match App is very easy to download and use, and provides free access to anyone who will use UR Codes to validate in-person identity anywhere by biometrically and digitally linking the legitimate user to their identification documents, helping to combat the growing threat of identity theft.

Available now in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Scan+Match Apps allow users to match the encoded face data in the UR Code to another face, provide a Face Match Level, and validate the digital signature, proving the immutability of the personal info stored in the barcode.

"The Scan+Match App is very easy to use and provides free access to anyone who will use UR Codes to validate in-person identity, anywhere in the world, by biometrically and digitally linking the legitimate user to their identification documents, helping combat the growing threat of identity theft," said Owen McShane, VP of Government Relations.

UR Codes are generated by legal identity issuing authorities by secure UR Encoder software running inside the issuing authority's firewall. Using the issuing authority's unique public/private encryption key pair, the UR Encoder software cryptographically signs each UR Code, making them provably immutable. UR Codes store each codeholder's unique, digitally-signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, empowering secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at an unlimited scale. UR Codes can securely store data from driver licenses, passports, credit cards, contracts, and other official documents, which are then verifiably and biometrically bound to that individual.

Anyone can download the free Scan+Match app using the following links:

Scan+Match for iOS

Scan+Match for Android

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR® Codes allow codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded within them digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. As they store unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes enable secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer.

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the U.S. with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing three billion-plus Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major ecommerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology anchor a secure chain of trust in the IDV process for reliable, trusted access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts--including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads--but also against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only spoof bounty program, FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

World's-first UR® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

Media Contact

John Wojewidka, FaceTec, Inc., 1.415.997.9235, [email protected], FaceTec.com

