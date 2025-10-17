Facilis Showcases HUB 8.3.3, FastCache Accelerator, and FastTracker 3.8.3 at NAB Show New York 2025

"With FastCache, HUB enhancements, the Strada integration and FastTracker's new usability features and robust AI integration, we have a lot to talk about this year." said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. Post this

FastTracker integrates with Google's unified AI platform, Vertex AI, bringing powerful new capabilities to media indexing. Users can automatically tag objects, logos, text, signage, and spoken word across hundreds of languages. With the addition of DaVinci Resolve Workflow Integration, including metadata import and proxy attachment, FastTracker becomes a centralized hub for search, discovery, and access across production environments.

Facilis is also showing their unique integration with Strada, offering advanced peer-to-peer technology for creative teams to connect and manage project data remotely without the traditional reliance on cloud storage. Facilis HUB server is currently the only on-prem shared media storage platform that supports the Strada Agent software directly (https://strada.tech/).

"NAB NY gives us the chance to connect with regional and national content creators and demonstrate how our tools solve real-world workflow challenges," said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. "With FastCache, HUB enhancements, the Strada integration and FastTracker's new usability features and robust AI integration, we have a lot to talk about this year."

Expanded Storage Options Facilis HUB servers now support significantly higher capacities—up to 720TB in a 4U chassis and 1.4PB in an 8U form factor—ideal for facilities seeking robust online and nearline disk-based storage. The company is also introducing cost-effective nearline units, starting at 384TB, available with the upcoming 8.3.3 release.

Thunderbolt 5 Performance Boost In partnership with ATTO Technology, Facilis will support new Thunderbolt 5 adapters for high-speed media transfers. The ThunderLink TLFC-5642 (64Gbps Fibre Channel) and ThunderLink NS 5102 (100Gb Ethernet) are optimized for uncompressed 8K video editing, delivering exceptional throughput when paired with the Facilis shared file system.

"Our partnerships are a cornerstone of Facilis innovation," said Shane Rodbourn, CEO of Facilis Technology. "Collaborating with industry leaders allows us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of high-performance media workflows."

Facilis solutions are trusted worldwide across broadcast, government, post-production, sports, and education, where high-performance shared storage and seamless workflow integration are mission critical.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

