Facilis Showcases New HUB performance, Security, and Protection; FastCache Accelerator, and FastTracker MAM at NAB Show Las Vegas 2026

"Security and performance, protection and accessibility now can all go hand-in-hand, and Facilis is providing productions the tools they need to safely and efficiently produce great content."Says Jim McKenna of Facilis Technology Post this

Using the Shared File System software client in version 8.4, Facilis delivers increased performance on any switch infrastructure with new Multi-link technology. With no additional setup or IT configuration, client network paths are detected and combined to provide up to double the speed available on a single Ethernet link. Older 1Gb and 10Gb networks can make use of this feature without any disruption to existing topology.

OAuth and Single Sign-On (SSO) support is being added to the HUB platform in 8.4, strengthening identity management and delivering a more secure, streamlined authentication experience for enterprise environments. Internet-based directory services like Entra ID, Okta and Ping can be leveraged to provide secure authentication, including multi-factor when needed.

Together with Facilis Smart Access Rules, Facilis HUB Lock Down mode eliminates all unauthorized access to file systems on the server and client desktops. By eliminating the visibility of file system assets from the server OS and locking file types from write access with simple policy templates, Facilis users can achieve total security against automated malware that can lead to data corruption and loss. By incorporating Facilis Object LTO, Facilis users also have immutable backup of critical assets in their production workflow.

FastTracker 3.8.5: Smarter, Faster, and AI‑Driven

FastTracker 3.8.5, shipping now, introduces a redesigned, customizable interface with optimized layouts for logging, metadata tagging, and media review. Scalable thumbnails and an enhanced player window provide improved visibility for high‑quality source and proxy footage.

Releasing soon, Avid Media Composer has been added alongside Adobe Premiere and Da Vinci Resolve with an integrated FastTracker panel. The new interface gives Media Composer editors access to the entire database of storage assets from within their Avid project and supports import as linked or transcoded media directly into Avid bins.

FastTracker integrates with Google's Vertex AI platform, enabling automated tagging of objects, logos, text, signage, and spoken word across hundreds of languages. FastTracker is a centralized hub for search, discovery, and media access across distributed teams.

"This is an interesting year for the industry, it feels like we're maturing to a new level," Says Jim McKenna of Facilis Technology, "Security and performance, protection and accessibility now can all go hand-in-hand, and Facilis is providing productions the tools they need to safely and efficiently produce great content."

Expanded Storage Options for Growing Facilities

Facilis HUB servers now support significantly higher capacities; up to 720TB in a 4U chassis and 1.4PB in an 8U configuration. These options are deal for facilities requiring robust disk‑based storage. Facilis HUB Nearline is a new, cost‑effective storage option starting at 384TB and available up to 10PB on a single server head unit. With limited Shared File System features but still maintaining all the reliability and speed of traditional primary server models, the HUB Nearline models offer great value for large on-prem data sets.

Thunderbolt 5 Performance with ATTO Technology

In partnership with ATTO Technology, Facilis will support next‑generation Thunderbolt 5 adapters for high‑speed media transfers. The ATTO ThunderLink TLFC‑5642 (64Gb Fibre Channel) and ThunderLink NS 5102 (100Gb Ethernet) deliver exceptional throughput for uncompressed 8K workflows when paired with the Facilis shared file system.

"Our partnerships, combined with our own relentless pursuit of innovation, are accelerating Facilis' growth and expanding what's possible," said Shane Rodbourn, CEO of Facilis Technology. "By working with the industry's most visionary technology leaders, we're not just shaping the future of high‑performance media workflows—we're driving a new era of creative production, building solutions that will set the standard for the next generation and beyond."

Facilis solutions are trusted worldwide across broadcast, government, post‑production, sports, and education—where high‑performance shared storage and seamless workflow integration remain mission‑critical.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

For more information, please contact:

Facilis Technology

108 Forest Ave – Suite 200

Hudson, MA 01749

USA

Kelly Taranto – Sales & Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.facilis.com

Media Contact

Kelly Taranto, Facilis Technology Inc., 1 9785627022, [email protected], www.facilis.com

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SOURCE Facilis Technology Inc.