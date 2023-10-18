Facilis Technology and Broadfield Distributing Announce Partnership

"We are pleased to be working with Facilis Technology as a trusted partner and to add to our portfolio. The Facilis HUB Shared Storage platform is a powerful solution for media professionals." stated Gary Bettan, President of Broadfield. Tweet this

Broadfield Distributing specializes in offering expert guidance for complex compute configurations, high-speed networks, and performance storage, delivering comprehensive workflow solutions tailored to the needs of their reseller channel and their customers.

"We are pleased to be working with Facilis Technology as a trusted partner and to add to our portfolio. The Facilis HUB Shared Storage platform is a powerful solution for media professionals, and we believe our dealers can bring incremental business opportunities," stated Gary Bettan, President of Broadfield.

Broadfield and Facilis personnel will assist resellers in transitioning their ordering procedure from direct to distributor. This will not affect existing pricing for Facilis-direct resellers and will bring more sales and technical pre-sales resources to bear on every deal, as well as assistance in training and deployment. This will result in more reseller wins, better end-user satisfaction, and growth of the product line into new verticals.

"Broadfield has proven to be experts in the industry, with good people who care about their customers' needs and strive to deliver the best solutions.", commented Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and EVP of Sales at Facilis. "Everyone wins when best-of-breed products are supported by the industry's finest salespeople and engineers. We couldn't be happier to move forward with this partnership."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium; turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment and have been installed in thousands of facilities worldwide. https://facilis.com/

About Broadfield Distributing

Broadfield Distributing, Inc. has been in the video business since 1980 and has grown with the changes in the industry. When resellers call their knowledgeable sales team about digital video and live production products, they are guaranteed up to the minute information, pricing and inventory available to ship immediately from Broadfield's HQ in NY or BDI West in CA. New dealers are always welcomed. Call Broadfield at 800-634-5178 or visit www.broadfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Facilis Technology

108 Forest Avenue - Suite 200

Hudson, MA 01749

+1-978-562-7022

Kelly Taranto – Sales & Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.facilis.com

Broadfield Headquarters, NY

179 Liberty Ave

Mineola, NY 11501

[email protected]

https://news.broadfield.com/

SOURCE Facilis Technology