Facilis Technology Announces Partnership with Ortana Media Group for Secure Web Administration of HUB Servers

Facilis Technology enters into a partnership with Ortana Media Group, a leader in products and solutions for media, data orchestration and on-demand provisioning workflows across a diverse range of industries. With Cubix Connect and their new Connect Widget, Ortana now offers users of Facilis products a unique provisioning and management console 'at the edge'.
HUDSON, Mass., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis HUB Content Creation Workflow is focused on the challenges of post-production from ingest to archive, and the management of critical assets. Facilis HUB on-prem shared storage servers are the focal point of LAN and WAN connectivity and high-speed access for content creation.
Through Ortana's Cubix Connect Widget, administrators and power users now have remote access to storage and user account management, workstation authorization and server health reporting from any desktop or mobile web browser. This integration also offers customers an easy upgrade path to the full Cubix product ecosystem that includes hybrid media orchestration, API integration with over 165 products and service, templated or fully customizable workflow, and much, much more.
"Since 2012 Ortana has been building Cubix into a powerful suite of products, and we're excited to be among their extensive set of API-driven integrations in the media and production space," says Jim McKenna of Facilis Technology. "This simple deployment will help our customers realize immediate improvements in their administration experience, especially when managing multiple server locations."
"Facilis has built a strong reputation around high-performance shared storage for post-production, and this partnership allows us to extend that value beyond the machine room. With the Cubix Connect Widget, we're giving Facilis customers a simple, secure way to manage their HUB environments remotely - from user provisioning through to system health - all from a single web interface. It's a practical example of how our Media Aware Workflow Engine brings orchestration and control to existing infrastructure, while also providing a clear path to more advanced, hybrid workflows as requirements evolve." – Simon Harper, Ortana Media Group.
Available for demonstration for the first time at NAB 2026, Facilis Technology will show Ortana's Cubix Connect Widget based management and provisioning of HUB servers in booth #N2052.
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment.
About Ortana Media Group – www.ortana.tv
Ortana Media Group is a privately owned specialist technology company that was founded in the UK in 2012. With permanent team members located across the UK, Poland, Malaysia, and the USA, Ortana specialises in providing tailored solutions globally for data orchestration, provisioning, workflow, and MAM through its flagship platform, Cubix. Thanks to its extensive set of over 165 API-driven integrations and its Media Aware Workflow Engine (MAWE), Cubix allows for highly customised solutions to be achieved through configuration rather than custom or in-house development.
For more information, please contact:
Facilis Technology
108 Forest Ave – Suite 200
Hudson, MA 01749
USA
Kelly Taranto – Sales & Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.facilis.com
Media Contact
Kelly Taranto, Facilis Technology Inc., 1 978-562-7022, [email protected], www.facilis.com
SOURCE Facilis Technology Inc.
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