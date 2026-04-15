Facilis Technology Announces Partnership with Ortana Media Group for Secure Web Administration of HUB Servers

"Since 2012 Ortana has been building Cubix into a powerful suite of products, and we're excited to be among their extensive set of API-driven integrations in the media and production space," says Jim McKenna of Facilis Technology. Post this

"Since 2012 Ortana has been building Cubix into a powerful suite of products, and we're excited to be among their extensive set of API-driven integrations in the media and production space," says Jim McKenna of Facilis Technology. "This simple deployment will help our customers realize immediate improvements in their administration experience, especially when managing multiple server locations."

"Facilis has built a strong reputation around high-performance shared storage for post-production, and this partnership allows us to extend that value beyond the machine room. With the Cubix Connect Widget, we're giving Facilis customers a simple, secure way to manage their HUB environments remotely - from user provisioning through to system health - all from a single web interface. It's a practical example of how our Media Aware Workflow Engine brings orchestration and control to existing infrastructure, while also providing a clear path to more advanced, hybrid workflows as requirements evolve." – Simon Harper, Ortana Media Group.

Available for demonstration for the first time at NAB 2026, Facilis Technology will show Ortana's Cubix Connect Widget based management and provisioning of HUB servers in booth #N2052.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment.

About Ortana Media Group – www.ortana.tv

Ortana Media Group is a privately owned specialist technology company that was founded in the UK in 2012. With permanent team members located across the UK, Poland, Malaysia, and the USA, Ortana specialises in providing tailored solutions globally for data orchestration, provisioning, workflow, and MAM through its flagship platform, Cubix. Thanks to its extensive set of over 165 API-driven integrations and its Media Aware Workflow Engine (MAWE), Cubix allows for highly customised solutions to be achieved through configuration rather than custom or in-house development.

For more information, please contact:

Facilis Technology

108 Forest Ave – Suite 200

Hudson, MA 01749

USA

Kelly Taranto – Sales & Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.facilis.com

Media Contact

Kelly Taranto, Facilis Technology Inc., 1 978-562-7022, [email protected], www.facilis.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Facilis Technology Inc.