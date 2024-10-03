Facilis Technology Announces the Release of Version 8.3 Featuring FASTCache Remote Workflow Accelerator at NAB Show New York 2024

"This year we can show them a new way to work more efficiently, along with tools that will advance and automate their creative workflows." said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology Post this

Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology, highlighted the importance of NAB Show New York 2024 as a vital platform for impactful interactions and exciting demonstrations. "NAB brings out quality industry people who know what they're looking for," he stated. "This year we can show them a new way to work more efficiently, along with tools that will advance and automate their creative workflows."

Here are some of the unique innovations Facilis is showing at NAB Show New York 2024:

Facilis FASTCache Remote Workflow Accelerator





The release of Facilis HUB version 8.3 enables local data caching on any workstation attached through the Facilis Shared File System to a Facilis HUB server. Whether attached to the LAN, using standard VPN or our high-performance WANLink connectivity for remote access, data can be cached on local SSD/NVMe to deliver real-time performance with high-bitrate formats. Invisible caching preserves project collaboration and eliminates cumbersome cloud-synchronization workflows. Facilis is the only on-premises shared storage system to offer this advanced feature.

Facilis FastTracker Version 3.8.1





FastTracker introduces sub clip encoding and Avid-native MXF proxy generation, as well as support for RED and BRAW file formats for thumbnail and proxy generation. FastTracker also now includes file-attachment functionality for tracking script and rights management documents on any indexed record.

Facilis HUB Version 8.3





New Remote Admin Console application – a secure way to call the Admin console from any connected client with the proper credentials.





Improved Active Directory integration enhanced Security Authentication via Kerberos ticket validation.





New color-coded capacity display and SMART Data reporting.

Language localization feature that enable users to customize the interface.

"NAB Show New York 2024 is the ideal platform to showcase our leadership in Media Storage and Digital Content Creation," said Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer at Facilis. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer success. We are focused on creating cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently in a constantly changing industry."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

