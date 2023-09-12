Facilis Technology Demonstrates New Server Models, Asset Management Features and Innovative Smart Access Rules at IBC 2023

"The IBC Show is a welcome opportunity for personal discussions and demonstrations that offer our customers and resellers hands-on experience with the latest and greatest shared storage technology on the market." commented Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. Tweet this

"The IBC Show is a welcome opportunity for personal discussions and demonstrations that offer our customers and resellers hands-on experience with the latest and greatest shared storage technology on the market." commented Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. "At Facilis, we remain dedicated to the creative market, delivering workflow power and efficiency through our feature-rich HUB architecture."

Enhancements on display include:

New Facilis FLASHPoint 48S server: The pinnacle of performance in shared file system architecture, the 4U SSD Flash-based server boasts up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) of aggregate throughput, powering the industries' most demanding media workflows.

Facilis WANLink Remote Access: Providing an "in-facility" workflow for remote editors and artists, WANLink leverages the secure remote capabilities through the Facilis Shared File System, providing encrypted storage access without VPN latency and complexity.

Facilis FastTracker: Version 3.8 introduces several new features, including AI Object Recognition-based Auto-tagging, file-based ingest workflow from client workstations, and metadata-driven automations including cataloging, analysis, data movement and proxy generation.

64Gb Fibre Channel: Facilis now supports the ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs), enabling exceptional performance for real-time 8K video editing.

Higher capacity storage options for Facilis HUB Servers: With the inclusion of the latest 22TB Enterprise drives, Facilis offers over half a Petabyte within a 4U enclosure. Also, FLASHPoint 24S and 48S models reach new capacities of 184TB and 368TB of ultra-fast flash storage.

SMB Utility share: This feature simplifies access to Facilis virtual file systems over SMB for secure administrative tasks like backup and archive.

Facilis Object Cloud: The Facilis integrated cloud and LTO feature includes new support for Seagate Lyve Cloud and AWS/Azure archive tiers, along with real-time "Active Files" progress display and a new LTO Delivery mode for tape-based data transport.

Smart Access Rules: HUB version 8.2.6 introduces new enhancements to Facilis Smart Access Rules, enabling customized policies for volume resources to control user and group access.

"Facilis' presence at IBC Show Amsterdam underscores our role as a trailblazer in the Media Storage & Digital Content Creation space", according to Shane Rodbourn Chief Operating Officer at Facilis. "Our company's ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration continues to drive the evolution of media production workflows in a positive manner."

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact:

Facilis Technology

108 Forest Avenue - Suite 200

Hudson, MA 01749

Phone: (978) 562-7022

Kelly Taranto – Sales & Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.facilis.com

About Facilis Technology:

Founded in 2003, Facilis Technology, Inc., based in Massachusetts, specializes in designing and manufacturing premium, turnkey shared storage solutions that enhance collaborative media production across diverse content creation workflows. Their industry-proven solutions cater to editors, facility engineers, and owner-operators, seamlessly integrating with industry-standard creative tools. For more information, please visit www.facilis.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Taranto, Facilis Technology, 1 978-562-7022, [email protected], www.facilis.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Facilis Technology