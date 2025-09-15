Facilis Technology Helps Their Customers "Ditch the Cloud" With Tech Startup Strada

"At Facilis we strive to provide access to the latest technology for our customers, and we believe that Strada is a next-generation product for facilities that require immediate access to on-prem assets." Said James McKenna, CMO of Facilis Technology Post this

Strada is a software start-up developing collaborative media workflows using advanced peer-to-peer technologies. Strada enables creative teams to connect to and manage project data remotely without the traditional reliance on cloud storage.

Direct Access: Allows authenticated users to access shared assets via an encrypted connection, bypassing third-party cloud providers and minimizing latency.

Hardened Security: Employs robust security protocols for access authorization, ensuring only approved users can reach sensitive media files and collaborative resources.

Versatile Workflow Support: Ideally suited for distributed content creation teams, providing fast, reliable access to large files, and enabling a hybrid approach between on-premises and remote work.

Intuitive Design: Friendly web-browser interface allows for easy folder navigation, media playback, and file transfers among the team and clients. Also built for iOS and Android.

Strada empowers media professionals with the flexibility to work securely and efficiently, no matter where they are located, all while leveraging robust, high-performance on-premises storage solutions.

"At Facilis we strive to provide access to the latest technology for our customers, and we believe that Strada is a next-generation product for facilities that require immediate access to on-prem assets." Said James McKenna, CMO of Facilis Technology "I've never seen a comparable solution, especially at their cost of entry, and that will be very appealing to our customers."

Facilis is installing the Strada Agent software on every new Facilis HUB with GPU upgrade, enabling their customers to easily sign up and start taking advantage of this groundbreaking technology. Facilis HUB server is currently the only on-prem shared media storage platform that supports the Strada software directly. To activate the peer-to-peer Strada Agent software, a subscription can be purchased by going directly to www.strada.tech

"At Strada, we're committed to creating software that works seamlessly with the infrastructure our customers already have in place—maximizing the return on their existing investments," said Strada Co-founder Michael Cioni. "Building strong partnerships and integrations with leading 3rd-party solutions is central to our growth, and we're excited to take this first step forward with Facilis Technology."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage, asset management and remote workflow solutions for collaborative media production and content creation. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative applications, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

About Strada Media

Strada is a Los Angeles-based startup revolutionizing file access for video content professionals. Strada enables customers to convert their on-premises storage into a globally-accessible social network, helping them save time, reduce costs, and streamline collaboration workflows. Our patent-pending technology has over 5,000 users around the globe since launching in April 2025. Strada was co-founded by brothers Michael Cioni and Peter Cioni, specialists in video content workflows.

https://www.strada.tech/

