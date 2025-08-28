Facilis Technology Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at IBC2025 Conference Amsterdam

"With FastCache, the enhancements to our HUB platform, and FastTracker, we're helping facilities meet increasing content demands with greater speed and agility." said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. Post this

At the heart of the demonstration is FastCache, Facilis' innovative SSD-based client caching system designed to dramatically accelerate workflows for remote and on-premise editing. FastCache provides high-speed access to shared assets while preserving the security and collaboration required in modern production environments.

FastCache lowers the server and network load, improved response time when working with high-bitrate media files and delivers a superior hybrid remote workflow for facilities that require that flexibility.

FastCache PreLoader is a new application included in 8.3.2. With FastCache PreLoader, users can track locally cached assets from a single dashboard, and proactively cache data for your next session. Also, you can save custom preloaded projects that can be re-used when returning to a prior session.

FastTracker 3.8.2 is also featured, Facilis' powerful media asset management tool that now includes improved on-premises AI-driven multi-lingual transcription, auto metadata tagging through Google Vertex AI, and R3D and BRAW proxy generation. These features are purpose-built for distributed production teams, enabling faster search, approval, and delivery workflows.

FastTracker 3.8.2 with Vertex AI can enrich your metadata with object and logo recognition, text and sign tagging, as well as spoken word transcription in hundreds of languages. Add the new DaVinci Resolve Workflow Integration with metadata import and proxy attachment, and FastTracker becomes your one-stop search, find and access tool for content creation professionals.

"IBC is our annual opportunity to show the international production community how our solutions are addressing real-world workflow bottlenecks," said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. "With FastCache, the enhancements to our HUB platform, and FastTracker, we're helping facilities meet increasing content demands with greater speed and agility."

Facilis will now support higher capacity options in most HUB server models. Now offering up to 720TB in a 4U form factor and 1.4PB in an 8U form factor server. This higher density of capacity will help customers that are looking for larger disk-based online and nearline options for their data. Facilis is also expanding their product line with near-line options at substantially lower cost as compared to fully featured HUB storage. These nearline units will be available as of the release of 8.3.3 and start at 384TB in capacity.

Facilis will also support new Thunderbolt 5 adapters in partnership with ATTO Technology. The ThunderLink TLFC-5642 (64Gbps Fibre Channel) and ThunderLink NS 5102 (100Gb Ethernet), are specifically designed to support Thunderbolt 5 for high-speed media transfers. These adapters, in conjunction with Facilis shared file system, are built to handle high-end 8K video editing up to uncompressed quality.

Facilis systems are used worldwide in broadcast, post-production, sports, and education sectors, where reliable high-performance shared storage and workflow integration are essential.

