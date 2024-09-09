Facilis Technology Shows Version 8.3 with FASTCache Remote Workflow Accelerator at IBC 2024

"What better way to demonstrate our remote editing workflows than by effectively accessing project data from thousands of miles away from our US headquarters!" said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. Post this

Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology, emphasized the significance of IBC2024 for meaningful interactions and demonstrations. " IBC is our opportunity to show HUB innovations to a broad range of resellers and customers," he stated. "What better way to demonstrate our remote editing workflows than to be effectively accessing project data thousands of miles from our US headquarters!"

Here are some of the unique innovations Facilis is showing at IBC 2024:

Facilis FASTCache Remote Workflow Accelerator

The impending release of Facilis HUB version 8.3 enables local data caching on any workstation attached through the Facilis Shared File System to a Facilis HUB server. Whether attached to the LAN, using standard VPN or our high-performance WANLink connectivity for high-speed remote access, all data is cached on local SSD/NVMe. Invisible caching preserves project collaboration and eliminates cumbersome cloud-synchronization workflows. Facilis is the only on-premises shared storage system to offer this advanced feature.

Facilis FastTracker Version 3.8.1

FastTracker introduces sub clip encoding and Avid-native MXF proxy generation, as well as support for RED and BRAW file formats for thumbnail and proxy generation. FastTracker also now includes file-attachment functionality for tracking script and rights management documents on any indexed record.

Facilis HUB Version 8.3

New Remote Admin Console application – a secure way to call the Admin console from any connected client with the proper credentials.

Improved Active Directory integration enhanced Security Authentication via Kerberos ticket validation.

New color-coded capacity display and SMART Data reporting.

German and Japanese Console language localization.

"IBC2024 is the perfect venue to showcase our solutions and underscores our role as a leader in the Media Storage & Digital Content Creation space," asserted Shane Rodbourn Chief Operating Officer at Facilis. "Our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer success drives the ongoing evolution of Facilis media production workflows. We are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently in an ever-changing industry."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

