Facilis Technology Unveils Latest Innovations at NAB Show 2025 Las Vegas, Including FastCache Workflow Accelerator & FastTracker AI Enhancements

New! Facilis FastCache Workflow Accelerator: Enables local data caching on any workstation connected to a Facilis HUB server via the Facilis Shared File System. Whether connected via LAN, standard VPN, or Facilis' high-performance WANLink connectivity for high-speed remote access, all data is cached on local SSD/NVMe drives. This invisible caching preserves project collaboration and eliminates cumbersome cloud-synchronization workflows. Facilis is the only on-premises shared storage system to offer this capability.

"Using WANLink and FastCache, we're achieving the best performance I've seen for remote users." Sam Wolf, Associate Director of Production Services at Morning Brew, NYC.

"So nice to not have the latency issues that I have when I remote into a LAN workstation from home. FastCache is almost as good as being there!" David Ritsher Sr. Editor, CIR Studios San Francisco.

New! Facilis FastTracker AI: For 2025, Facilis is introducing advanced model-based AI for objects, signs, landmarks and facial recognition. On-prem transcription has also been enhanced, with capability to recognize and transcribe up to 30 languages in mixed use, with no internet upload. A new Resolve panel services metadata import and project source gathering within the Blackmagic Resolve application for seamless integration with Asset Management.

New! Version 8.3 of Facilis HUB Software Management: Enhancements in the Facilis Console provide more flexibility for multilingual deployments, better security and reporting. New features include:

Customizable console language localization

Secure remote Admin Console application

application Improved Active Directory integration with authentication via Kerberos ticket validation

Color-coded capacity display and enhanced SMART data reporting

"NAB Show 2025 is where we connect with clients and partners to showcase how Facilis solutions are transforming media production," explained Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer. "We're driven by a passion for innovation, collaboration, and, above all, our clients' success. We're dedicated to building the tools they need to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently in this ever-changing industry."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

