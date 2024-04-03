Facilis Technology unveils New Software Releases featuring enhancements to Performance, Asset Management, Archival, and Security at NAB Show 2024

"At Facilis, we remain steadfast in our dedication to empowering the creative market with unparalleled workflow efficiency through our feature-rich HUB architecture." Stated Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. Post this

Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology, emphasized the significance of NAB for meaningful interactions and demonstrations. "NAB is more than just a trade show; it's a forum for engaging conversations and hands-on experiences with the most advanced shared storage technology available," he stated. "At Facilis, we remain steadfast in our dedication to empowering the creative market with unparalleled workflow efficiency through our feature-rich HUB architecture."

Preview - Facilis FastTracker Version 3.8.1

FastTracker introduces sub clip encoding and Avid-native proxy generation. Shipping Spring 2024, FastTracker 3.8.1 adds sub-clip generation, file attachment functionality, and native Avid DNx media creation in op-atom format. By using the new Avid DNx proxy feature, Avid native media is tracked alongside camera sources in the same database records, and the op-atom MXF files are playable in the FastTracker interface.

Facilis HUB Version 8.3 on display

New Shared File System Caching technology - A revolutionary new feature which allows local caching (background saving) of data to local drives or local system memory for both remote and local network users through the Facilis Shared File System. Eliminate dropped frames over low bitrate connections like 1 Gigabit and Wi-Fi and remote connections through WANLink and VPN.

New Remote Admin Console application – a secure way to call the Admin console from any connected client with the proper credentials.

Improved Active Directory integration enhanced Security Authentication via Kerberos ticket validation. Version 8.3 is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

"New" FLASHPoint Expansion Units

FLASHPoint Expansions deliver 6GB/s of usable bandwidth for connected clients as an addition to any Facilis HUB server. By adding a Flash expansion, Facilis "DynaMirror" storage tiering functionality is unleashed, offering high speed, redundancy and optimal use of storage resources.

"HUBVault" Nearline/Archive

Facilis, in collaboration with Seagate® Technology, leverages their virtualized storage pool, Shared File Architecture, as well as FastTracker MAM and WANlink remote access connectivity in a combined nearline offering with Seagate's Exos® CORVAULT™ block storage system delivering data resiliency and failover from Tier1 storage systems. Available in 1.5PB or 2.1PB configurations, Seagate's Exos CORVAULT is a multi-petabyte capacity block storage system that is self-healing and brings five-nines availability to storage infrastructure and data center deployments offering hyperscale efficiency, rapid deployment, and automatic hard drive renewal for less e-waste and operational costs.

Facilis FLASHPoint 48S server shipping now with higher capacity options

The pinnacle of performance in shared file system architecture, the 4U SSD Flash-based server boasts up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) of aggregate throughput, powering the industries' most demanding media workflows. Now available up to 368TB per server.

"NAB Show 2024 is the perfect venue to showcase our solutions and underscores our role as a leader in the Media Storage & Digital Content Creation space," asserted Shane Rodbourn Chief Operating Officer at Facilis. "Our company's ongoing commitment to innovation, collaboration and ensuring customer success remains a driving force behind the continuous evolution of media production workflows."

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://www.facilis.com/

