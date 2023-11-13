Facilitating Investment Decisions for Small to Midsize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Strategic and transactional relationships extending through discovery and development help facilitate the development and commercial success of advanced technologies, targeting increasingly nuanced patient populations. Post this

The ability of a potential partner to support the clinical development process — either through a portfolio review (in the case of platform technology) or the development of a comprehensive clinical development plan — becomes a differentiator in the ability to prosecute clinical development. Strategic and transactional relationships extending through discovery and development help facilitate the development and commercial success of advanced technologies, targeting increasingly nuanced patient populations. An ability to engage strategically, to prudently choose potential clinical indications and to create highly functional integrated project teams provides an affirmation of the often-stated adage in the financial/development community, "talent gets picked up quickly".

Join this webinar to explore the critical role of contract research organizations in supporting the clinical development process and the strategic decisions that shape the journey from concept to commercialization in the pharmaceutical industry.

Join Michael F. Murphy, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Worldwide Clinical Trials, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Facilitating Investment Decisions for Small to Midsize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks