Facilitating Investment Decisions for Small to Midsize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore the critical role of contract research organizations in supporting the clinical development process and the strategic decisions that shape the journey from concept to commercialization in the pharmaceutical industry. The featured speaker will discuss how one asset with multiple potential indications can be both a blessing and a liability in the absence of target segmentation and a critical review extending beyond product rationale. Attendees will learn how a clinical development plan for each indication is a living business document, a multivariate instrument informing the timing and the extent of investment decisions, as it incorporates regulatory, clinical and commercial solutions providing maximal flexibility.
Between the concept of a novel chemical, biological, or advanced therapeutic medicinal product and the commercial debut of a therapeutic entity fall innumerable business decisions. Will a developer pursue an idea to fruition and seek intermittent funding for each aspect of discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization? Or will a sponsor opt to bring development to one of several inflection points, at which options for further development — including out-licensing, portfolio pruning or modifications in program timelines — become viable as an alternative stratagem? Many factors play a role in the decisions, but an awareness of the strategic ramifications of clinical and regulatory insights designed to "de-risk" investment decisions is key to ensuring optimal engagement with investors, partners, and other entities interested in financially supporting, acquiring, or partnering.
The ability of a potential partner to support the clinical development process — either through a portfolio review (in the case of platform technology) or the development of a comprehensive clinical development plan — becomes a differentiator in the ability to prosecute clinical development. Strategic and transactional relationships extending through discovery and development help facilitate the development and commercial success of advanced technologies, targeting increasingly nuanced patient populations. An ability to engage strategically, to prudently choose potential clinical indications and to create highly functional integrated project teams provides an affirmation of the often-stated adage in the financial/development community, "talent gets picked up quickly".
Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central)
