Facteus Unveils The Stratum3 Data Suite: A Revolutionary CPG & UPC Data Product for Hedge Funds, Powered by Covariance.ai

Key features of Stratum3 Index include:

Longitudinal household- and store-level panels

Fully modeled data: point-in-time ticker, brand, and KPI mapping for faster and more precise estimation

Over 5 years of historical data and over $125B in annual observed spend

Daily updates with a 4-day lag, ensuring the most current information is always available

"We are excited to partner with Covariance to bring Stratum3 to the market," said Chris Marsh, Founder & CEO of Facteus. "By combining our vast repository of CPG transaction data with Covariance's advanced machine learning capabilities, we are delivering a product that sets a new standard in the Alternative Data industry for hedge funds."

Covariance's Founder & CEO, Mike Fleder, added, "Our breakthrough data fusion, coupled with Facteus' comprehensive CPG transaction & loyalty data, create a powerful tool for funds looking to gain a competitive edge."

The Stratum3 Data Suite is poised to revolutionize how hedge funds invest in CPG brands: taking action faster and considering customer-level factors. It will be a necessary part of any CPG investment strategy and key driver of alpha.

About Facteus

Facteus is the largest provider of consumer transaction data in the Alternative Data industry, specializing in delivering comprehensive consumer spending insights to businesses across various sectors. Through its innovative, AI-driven platform, Facteus empowers clients to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead in their respective markets. For more information, visit www.facteus.com.

About Covariance.ai

Covariance.ai is an industry-leading machine learning platform purpose-built for alternative data. With roots in their MIT research, Covariance increases return on alternative data by creating leading-edge, ready-to-use signals, nowcasts and forecasts. For more information, visit www.covariance.ai.

