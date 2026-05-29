Factor 8 Named a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Reports for Sales Training and Sales Consulting

Factor 8 is pleased to announce it has been included in G2's Summer 2026 Reports as a Leader in both Sales Training and Sales Consulting.

PHOENIX, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factor 8 today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in both the Sales Training and Sales Consulting categories in G2's Summer 2026 Reports.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, and its rankings are based on authentic reviews from verified users.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a Leader in both Sales Training and Sales Consulting by G2. What makes this especially meaningful is that these rankings come directly from customer feedback. Nearly 20 years in, hearing how our team, training, and coaching continue to impact real sales teams never gets old. Thank you to our clients for trusting us to help develop your people, improve performance, and build stronger sales organizations. And thank you to our team working behind the scenes every day to make that impact possible." - Lauren Bailey, Founder & CEO, Factor 8

Factor 8 earned Leader status in G2's Summer 2026 Reports based on positive reviews from verified users and high customer satisfaction ratings compared to similar providers in the Sales Training and Sales Consulting categories.

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Factor 8 for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

About Factor 8

Factor 8 is an award-winning sales rep and management training company focused 100% on helping sales teams sell in a virtual world. They want people to love sales – and stay! They are a team of expert sales leaders who quit the daily grind so they could spend their time developing people. Together, they've solved the big problem: sales teams are not gaining the skills they need to quickly feel confident and successful in their roles. That means they ramp slowly and leave quickly. Factor 8 combines real-world sales experience with practical, skill-focused training that helps teams ramp faster, perform better, and stay longer.

Media Contact

Amy Wunderlich, Factor 8, 1 (480) 630-5344, [email protected], https://factor8.com/

SOURCE Factor 8