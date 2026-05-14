Factor 8 Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

Factor 8 has been named to Selling Power's annual list of Top Sales Training Companies.

PHOENIX, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Factor 8 is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo.

"We're proud to be recognized again by Selling Power as one of the top sales training companies," said Lauren Bailey, Founder and CEO of Factor 8. "Sales teams are being asked to do more than ever right now. They need to prospect smarter, adapt faster, coach better, and still hit the number. That's why we focus on practical, modern training that actually sticks and helps sellers and managers perform in the real world, not just in a workshop. Being included on this list again is a huge honor for our team and our clients."

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. "With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI—new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies were:

Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

AI impacts and integrations

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

The Selling Power team used a variety of methodologies during its evaluation process, including client satisfaction surveys and feedback from nearly 370 clients across the companies considered for this year's list.

Feedback from Factor 8 clients included:

"Factor 8 truly feels like an extension of our team. They've brought tremendous value to every SDR on my team and created an additional layer of support and investment that keeps reps motivated, even during tough stretches."

"Working with the team at Factor 8 feels like collaborating with professionals who genuinely listen to your needs and execute with excellence."

"Factor 8 has a very unique approach to training that keeps reps engaged, empowered, and actively applying what they learn."

"Factor 8 has driven real financial impact in our organization by upskilling our sales team. They helped improve call effectiveness, boost productivity, and contribute directly to stronger revenue results."

"Factor 8 was extremely flexible and adaptable to our sales model and industry. The team was approachable, collaborative, and consistently provided valuable feedback and support."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list at https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo.

About Factor 8

Factor 8 is an award-winning sales rep and management training company focused 100% on helping sales teams sell in a virtual world. They want people to love sales – and stay! They are a team of expert sales leaders who quit the daily grind so they could spend their time developing people. Together, they've solved the big problem: sales teams are not gaining the skills they need to quickly feel confident and successful in their roles. That means they ramp slowly and leave quickly. Factor 8 combines real-world sales experience with practical, skill-focused training that helps teams ramp faster, perform better, and stay longer.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

Media Contact

Amy Wunderlich, Factor 8, 1 (480) 630-5344, [email protected], https://factor8.com/

SOURCE Factor 8