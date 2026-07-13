FACTOR X Emerges from Stealth with Novel RNA - based Technology to Transform the Global Beauty Industry

FACTOR X is a newly launched longevity-focused beauty technology company developing a breakthrough cellular delivery platform designed to transform the anti-aging skincare industry. Founded by entrepreneur and model Bar Refaeli, longevity physician Dr. Inbal Gat, Harvard-trained scientist Dr. Shira Orr, and health-tech entrepreneur Eran Orr, the company combines world-class scientific expertise with global commercial experience. The company's proprietary technology enables the precise and safe delivery of active ingredients directly into targeted skin cells, opening the door to next-generation cosmetic products that can stimulate natural hyaluronic acid production, restore hair pigmentation, activate dormant hair follicles, improve skin pigmentation, and support healthier, more youthful skin at the cellular level. Following a successful pre-seed financing round, FACTOR X is currently raising a seed round to accelerate product development, expand strategic partnerships, and establish laboratory operations in Israel alongside its research activities in Boston. The platform is designed for easy integration into existing cosmetic formulations, offering major beauty brands a scalable, room-temperature-stable solution that could redefine the emerging "Skin Longevity" category

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FACTOR X, a longevity-focused beauty technology company, today announced its official launch.

Following the successful completion of a pre-seed financing round, the company is now raising a seed round to accelerate development and expand its operations.

FACTOR X was founded by an exceptional team that combines pioneering science, longevity medicine, and global business expertise. The founding team includes international entrepreneur and model Bar Refaeli, longevity physician Dr. Inbal Gat, Harvard-trained scientist Dr. Shira Orr, and serial health-tech entrepreneur Eran Orr.

The company is developing a proprietary cellular delivery platform based on the principles of longevity science that, for the first time, enables the safe and precise delivery of biological payloads such as RNA directly into skin cells. Unlike conventional cosmetic technologies that primarily act on the skin's surface, FACTOR X aims to fundamentally redefine how anti-aging products work.

The company's technology combines a proprietary nanoparticle with RNA therapeutics. The nanoparticle protects the RNA as it penetrates the skin and delivers it directly into target cells, where it instructs them to restore youthful biological function. Potential applications include stimulating natural hyaluronic acid production in aging skin, restoring natural hair pigmentation, reactivating dormant hair follicles, reducing pigmentation disorders, and repairing biological aging pathways within skin cells.

FACTOR X was established through the strategic collaboration of three female founders, each contributing unique expertise to transform the global beauty industry.

The company's clinical vision is led by Dr. Inbal Gat, a physician (DMD) who graduated with Dean's Honors from Tel Aviv University and became the first Israeli to complete the global longevity medicine program at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), earning international certification in functional and longevity medicine. Following more than a decade of clinical practice in aesthetic medicine and extensive research in longevity, Dr. Gat developed her "Skin Longevity" philosophy, combining clinical experience with a deep understanding of the biology of aging.

Joining the team is Dr. Shira Orr, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, who completed her postdoctoral research at Harvard University. Dr. Orr is leading the development of the company's proprietary platform, whose nanoparticles transport RNA directly into target skin cells.

Completing the founding team is Bar Refaeli, who brings global visibility, brand recognition, and unparalleled access to international luxury beauty, marketing, media, and distribution networks.

Also joining the leadership team is Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth and a recognized serial entrepreneur in digital health and medical devices. XRHealth has raised tens of millions of dollars from international investors and operates one of the world's leading immersive healthcare platforms.

Dr. Inbal Gat, Co-Founder and Skin Longevity Pioneer

"Throughout my career in aesthetic medicine, I have always searched for ways to rejuvenate the skin from within rather than simply covering it with topical ingredients. FACTOR X applies the most advanced principles of longevity medicine and translates cutting-edge scientific discoveries into products that can communicate directly with skin cells, repair biological dysfunction, and restore youthful cellular activity. That is what true Skin Longevity means."

Dr. Shira Orr, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

"Our platform is designed to be completely safe for everyday use, non-toxic, stable as a room-temperature powder, and easily incorporated into virtually any cosmetic formulation. Its precision enables RNA to reach specific target cells such as fibroblasts and stimulate them to produce proteins as they would in biologically younger skin."

Bar Refaeli, Co-Founder

"Throughout my career, I've been exposed to countless beauty products, but FACTOR X represents something fundamentally different. When I learned about the science behind the company, it became clear that this wasn't simply another cosmetic brand—it is a platform capable of changing the future of the beauty industry. Our vision isn't to compete with existing brands, but to enable them by integrating our technology into the world's leading skincare products."

Currently in the proof-of-concept stage, FACTOR X offers several significant scientific and commercial advantages. Unlike many existing intracellular delivery technologies, which often suffer from toxicity, the FACTOR X platform is designed to be non-toxic and suitable for routine daily use. Its precision targeting allows RNA payloads to reach only intended cells, such as fibroblasts, minimizing off-target effects.

The platform also delivers two major commercial innovations. First, it is stable at room temperature with a long shelf life, eliminating the need for costly cold-chain logistics. Second, the RNA-loaded nanoparticles are manufactured as a stable powder that can be easily incorporated into existing cosmetic products—including creams, serums, and masks—without altering their original formulations.

This capability enables a highly scalable B2B business model, allowing FACTOR X to partner with leading global cosmetics companies without requiring them to redesign existing manufacturing processes, while still preserving the option to develop proprietary consumer products.

Initial proof-of-concept studies have already demonstrated promising technological feasibility. The company is now expanding development efforts and building international strategic partnerships, leveraging the scientific expertise and global reach of its founding team to establish Real Skin Longevity as one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty, longevity, and consumer biotechnology.

Media Contact

Shira Orr, Factor X, 972 9999999, [email protected], https://www.factorx.skin/

SOURCE Factor X