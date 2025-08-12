Factory Cleaning Equipment, LLC Reborn Under Original Founder Rick Schott

"Our goal is to elevate service levels in the Chicago and Charlotte, NC areas to their highest ever," said Rick Schott. "We are committed to rebuilding the strong relationships with our vendors and delivering the quality our customers expect." Post this

FCE will now operate from two core locations: Aurora, IL, and Mooresville, NC. This rebirth presents a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for customers, as FCE is offering a large inventory of excess equipment at remarkably low prices. From high-performance scrubbers to other industrial cleaning solutions, this limited-time sale allows businesses to acquire top-quality equipment at unprecedented discounts, making it the perfect time to invest in FCE's trusted products. The company is focused on restoring the values that drove 27 years of profitability and exceptional customer service, team unity, and operational excellence. "Our goal is to elevate service levels in the Chicago and Charlotte, NC areas to their highest ever," said Rick Schott. "We are committed to rebuilding the strong relationships with our vendors and delivering the quality our customers expect."

The turnaround was a remarkable team effort. Ellen Schott navigated complex insurance processes, while Candace Goffrier and Tammy Schumann managed critical tasks like payroll, taxes, and government registrations. Nick Muscari, Shane Herman, and David Langowski led asset collection and company reorganization, ensuring a seamless transition. Schott also expressed gratitude to the broader FCE team and supportive vendors, 90% of whom have reinstated partnerships despite recent challenges.

As of today, 100% of FCE's operational systems are fully functional, with strong financial projections going forward signaling a quick return to profitability. "This is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our team," Schott added. "Together, we've not only saved Factory Cleaning Equipment but positioned it for a bright and successful future."

The company is already growing, and FCE is proud to announce that their Bulldog Scrubber has been named the official scrubber of the CrossFit Games Championship in Columbus, Ohio, this August. This prestigious partnership underscores the Bulldog's reliability and excellence, showcasing its capabilities on a national stage.

Factory Cleaning Equipment LLC is poised to reclaim its place as a leader in the industry, driven by the same principles that fueled its success for over 30 years. For more information, please contact:

About Factory Cleaning Equipment, LLC

Founded by Rick and Ellen Schott, Factory Cleaning Equipment, LLC has been a trusted provider of industrial cleaning solutions for over 30 years. With a renewed focus on customer service and operational excellence, FCE is committed to delivering top-tier service from its locations in Aurora, IL, and Mooresville, NC.

