Factory Cleaning Equipment, LLC Reborn Under Original Founder Rick Schott

AURORA, III., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factory Cleaning Equipment, LLC (FCE) is thrilled to announce its triumphant rebirth under the leadership of its original founder, Rick Schott. After a challenging period that nearly saw the company liquidated, Schott and a dedicated group of investors have successfully reacquired FCE's assets, ensuring the continuation of a legacy built over three decades.
In early May 2025, Schott received urgent news from FCE's Nick Muscari that the company, previously under the ownership of Jon-Don, faced liquidation as part of Jon-Don's asset sale to Aramsco. Unwilling to let the company he and his wife, Ellen Schott, built from the ground up be dismantled, Schott acted swiftly. With the support of a committed group of investors and key team members, he secured the assets of FCE on May 15, 2025, saving the company from dissolution.
FCE will now operate from two core locations: Aurora, IL, and Mooresville, NC. This rebirth presents a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for customers, as FCE is offering a large inventory of excess equipment at remarkably low prices. From high-performance scrubbers to other industrial cleaning solutions, this limited-time sale allows businesses to acquire top-quality equipment at unprecedented discounts, making it the perfect time to invest in FCE's trusted products. The company is focused on restoring the values that drove 27 years of profitability and exceptional customer service, team unity, and operational excellence. "Our goal is to elevate service levels in the Chicago and Charlotte, NC areas to their highest ever," said Rick Schott. "We are committed to rebuilding the strong relationships with our vendors and delivering the quality our customers expect."
The turnaround was a remarkable team effort. Ellen Schott navigated complex insurance processes, while Candace Goffrier and Tammy Schumann managed critical tasks like payroll, taxes, and government registrations. Nick Muscari, Shane Herman, and David Langowski led asset collection and company reorganization, ensuring a seamless transition. Schott also expressed gratitude to the broader FCE team and supportive vendors, 90% of whom have reinstated partnerships despite recent challenges.
As of today, 100% of FCE's operational systems are fully functional, with strong financial projections going forward signaling a quick return to profitability. "This is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our team," Schott added. "Together, we've not only saved Factory Cleaning Equipment but positioned it for a bright and successful future."
The company is already growing, and FCE is proud to announce that their Bulldog Scrubber has been named the official scrubber of the CrossFit Games Championship in Columbus, Ohio, this August. This prestigious partnership underscores the Bulldog's reliability and excellence, showcasing its capabilities on a national stage.
