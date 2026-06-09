Factua Acquires Intelsio, Bringing a Decade of Blue-Chip Performance Marketing Into an AI-First Acquisition Platform

"Combining our relationships and judgment with Factua's agentic tooling means we can meaningfully expand what we deliver to every brand on our roster." - Anna Jefferis-Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO at Intelsio Post this

Intelsio brings the human side of that equation. Founded by industry veterans, the firm operates as an extension of its clients' growth marketing teams, scaling brands through strategic partnerships, affinity publishers, performance PR, and a performance-first posture where the agency is paid only when the customer shows up. That track record includes delivering scaled customer acquisition for leading brands and contributing to transformative growth outcomes, including supporting multiple brands on their paths to billion-dollar acquisitions.

Factua brings the infrastructure and intelligence layer. The Factua Platform unifies first- and third-party data with identity resolution, activates across email, SMS, paid media, SEO, and outbound, and applies a growing portfolio of AI systems including self-improving creative loops, AI-powered media buying, and agentic search-and-listening tools that identify the right publishing partners at a scale no team could reach manually. Factua also operates its own audience properties, including CleanPlates.com, giving portfolio brands access to premium owned-and-operated inventory.

Together, the combined organization offers something the performance space has largely lacked: boutique-level executive attention on every account, backed by a platform that can test, optimize, and scale faster than a traditional agency ever could. Intelsio's clients gain an infrastructure upgrade without losing the service model that brought them in the door. Factua gains a deeper roster of enterprise relationships and a team whose pay-for-performance DNA maps cleanly onto how the platform measures success.

The transaction is the latest in a deliberate acquisition program at Factua focused on companies that bring differentiated capabilities, deep category expertise, and a growth mindset into a single operating platform.

Gary Salmirs, Chairman and Chief M&A Officer at Factua, said:

"We're building Factua through acquisition with a clear filter: teams with real results, real clients, and real partners whose capabilities compound when they plug into our platform. Intelsio is a model example. Their performance pedigree is exactly what sophisticated brands are looking for, and the leverage they get from our data, media, and AI stack is substantial. This is the pattern we intend to keep executing."

Jesse Beal, Co-Founder and President/CRO at Intelsio, said:

"Our clients hired us because we actually move the number — that is not changing. What changes is the ceiling. The rate at which campaigns can be tested, optimized, and scaled inside Factua's platform is a different category of velocity than anything we could assemble on our own. For the brands we serve, this is a meaningful upgrade delivered by the same team they already trust."

Anna Jefferis-Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO at Intelsio, added:

"Partnerships are still a people business — and our commitment to our brands and partners is to deliver strategic affiliate marketing at economics that work for both sides to achieve maximum scale. The work of analyzing the true value of each partnership so we can ensure the highest success for our brands and partners has become something AI enables at a rate previously thought impossible. Combining our relationships and judgment with Factua's agentic tooling means we can meaningfully expand what we deliver to every brand on our roster. I'm excited for the ability to continue to deliver best in class affiliate marketing in this ever changing world."

Intelsio's leadership and team will remain in place and continue serving existing clients without interruption, now with the expanded capabilities of the Factua Platform available to them.

About Factua

Factua is a marketing automation company that empowers businesses to harness their data, optimize customer acquisition, and enhance efficiency through advanced insights, automation, AI-driven strategies, and personalized customer engagement. The Factua Platform unifies customer data, AI-powered intelligence, and proven media execution across activation, data and identity, artificial intelligence, and modern cloud infrastructure. Factua operates a portfolio of owned-and-operated audience properties, including CleanPlates.com, and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Learn more at www.factua.com.

About Intelsio

Intelsio is a technology-powered performance marketing and customer acquisition company that helps brands grow through strategic partnerships, affiliate marketing, and proprietary media channels. Acting as an extension of a client's growth team, Intelsio focuses on scalable, ROI-driven acquisition models where clients pay for measurable outcomes such as leads, calls, or sales.

The company combines data, technology, and deep partner relationships to connect in-market consumers with brands, delivering high-quality customers through customized funnels, real-time optimization, and performance-based strategies.

Learn more at www.intels.io.

Media Contact

Ian Bowman-Henderson

Managing Director, Factua Labs

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ian Bowman-Henderson, Factua, 1 5135084237, [email protected], www.Factua.com

SOURCE Factua