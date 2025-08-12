Factua Acquires Majority Stake in Wizco Media to Expand AI Marketing Platform

Factua has acquired a majority stake in Montreal-based Wizco Media Inc., expanding its AI-powered marketing capabilities with advanced agentic optimization tools that enhance campaign performance across multiple verticals.
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factua, an AI-powered marketing automation platform, has acquired a majority stake in Wizco Media Inc. The Montreal-based AI media agency's powerful agentic ad optimization tools will enhance Factua's growing list of AI products and services for automating sales, operations, and marketing functions.
Factua's marketing automation platform leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver high-quality leads and customers across a wide array of verticals with consistently below-market CPA rates. The acquisition deepens Factua's signal intelligence, enhances model training pipelines, and expands its already robust media execution engine.
"Factua has created an AI-first, data-native performance marketing platform," said Gary Salmirs, Founder and Chairman of Factua. "Rob and his partner Daniel developed smart, scalable systems that perfectly complement our vision—one where data science drives every decision and every dollar of media spend."
Wizco Media Inc. was co-founded by Rob Pilipos, Director of AI Innovation and Digital Marketing Strategy, and Daniel Caristo, CEO and President. Their technology and team will integrate into Factua's core infrastructure, enhancing campaign prediction accuracy, intelligent bidding, and conversion path optimization across dozens of verticals, including finance, health, home services, and education.
"Factua understands performance marketing at a truly technical level," said Rob Pilipos. "Their architecture was built to optimize in real time, learn from every signal, and scale without sacrificing quality. We're incredibly excited to bring what we've built at Wizco Media into that ecosystem and push it even further."
With this acquisition, Factua reinforces its position as a category leader in next-generation marketing — blending AI, automation, and accountability to drive measurable growth.
About Factua
Factua is an AI-powered marketing automation company dedicated to transforming high-growth businesses with scalable, insight-driven technology. Factua's tools use best-of-breed data infrastructure, machine learning, predictive analytics and custom AI agents to help companies unify data, enhance customer engagement, reduce CAC, and drive long-term business success.
