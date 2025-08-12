Factua Acquires Majority Stake in Wizco Media to Expand AI Marketing Platform

"Factua understands performance marketing at a truly technical level. Their architecture was built to optimize in real time, learn from every signal, and scale without sacrificing quality." - Rob Pilipos, Co-Founder, Wizco Media Post this

"Factua has created an AI-first, data-native performance marketing platform," said Gary Salmirs, Founder and Chairman of Factua. "Rob and his partner Daniel developed smart, scalable systems that perfectly complement our vision—one where data science drives every decision and every dollar of media spend."

Wizco Media Inc. was co-founded by Rob Pilipos, Director of AI Innovation and Digital Marketing Strategy, and Daniel Caristo, CEO and President. Their technology and team will integrate into Factua's core infrastructure, enhancing campaign prediction accuracy, intelligent bidding, and conversion path optimization across dozens of verticals, including finance, health, home services, and education.

"Factua understands performance marketing at a truly technical level," said Rob Pilipos. "Their architecture was built to optimize in real time, learn from every signal, and scale without sacrificing quality. We're incredibly excited to bring what we've built at Wizco Media into that ecosystem and push it even further."

With this acquisition, Factua reinforces its position as a category leader in next-generation marketing — blending AI, automation, and accountability to drive measurable growth.

About Factua

Factua is an AI-powered marketing automation company dedicated to transforming high-growth businesses with scalable, insight-driven technology. Factua's tools use best-of-breed data infrastructure, machine learning, predictive analytics and custom AI agents to help companies unify data, enhance customer engagement, reduce CAC, and drive long-term business success.

