Factua Acquires Typhon Interactive and Flagship Brand, InjuryClaims.com

Nexus7Media brings domain depth in legal and other compliance-sensitive categories, running performance buying across search, social, display, and other digital channels for lead generation and qualified calls. Typhon adds one of the most recognizable brands in the space, InjuryClaims.com, a proprietary performance media platform, audience-monetization tools, and publisher/advertiser relationships, with particular strength in legal and mass-tort campaigns. Together, the companies aim to pair scale with case quality and full-funnel transparency.

"Bringing Typhon into the Factua ecosystem advances our thesis: unified data, tech, and media produce better outcomes for clients," said Josh Albom, CEO of Factua. "By combining Nexus7Media's legal performance capabilities with Typhon's software and relationships, we expect to reduce cost-per-qualified case, improve intake quality, and raise the bar on compliance and reporting."

Adam Trentacoste, CEO of Nexus7Media, said the integration will be immediate on the ground. "Law firms want predictable, compliant growth. With Typhon's platform plugged into Factua's infrastructure, our teams can target more precisely, optimize faster with real-time feedback loops, and show exactly how every dollar turns into signed retainers," he said.

"I'm proud of what we've built with InjuryClaims.com," said Brian Beck, Founder and CEO of Typhon Interactive. "I'm excited to scale it even further with Factua. Their technology, resources, and vision will help fuel the next stage of our growth."

What changes for clients: Law firms should expect faster campaign iteration, additional scale, and a more integrated strategy driven by AI-assisted optimization. Nexus7Media's legal focus and performance media buying engine will remain the go-to market front end.

Why it matters: A vertically integrated platform—data, media, call handling, and analytics—can compress decision cycles and improve case quality at scale.

About Nexus7Media

Nexus7Media plans, buys, and optimizes performance media across digital channels, specializing in high-complexity, compliance-sensitive verticals such as legal. www.Nexus7Media.com

About Typhon Interactive

Typhon, through its flagship brand InjuryClaims.com, is a leader in legal digital marketing. Injuryclaims.com connects law firms nationwide with qualified clients in mass torts, class actions, and personal injury. www.TyphonInteractive.com

About Factua

Factua is an AI marketing automation company that helps organizations harness first- and third-party data, apply AI-driven strategies, and run performance marketing with measurable outcomes. Its portfolio includes subsidiaries focused on media, data, and customer engagement, including Nexus7Media. www.Factua.com

