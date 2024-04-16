Faculty, Staff and Student Body Select Nominees for Titles of Mr. and Miss FHU

Freed-Hardeman University has announced the eight student finalists who have been nominated for the titles of Mr. and Miss FHU. Nominees will be honored with a reception Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m., in the Hope Barber Shull Academic Resource Center, and winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m. during a special chapel presentation in Loyd Auditorium.
HENDERSON, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University has announced the eight student finalists who have been nominated for the titles of Mr. and Miss FHU. These young men and women have been chosen by their faculty, staff and fellow students because of their positive influence, involvement, leadership and academic abilities. Nominees will be honored with a reception Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m., in the Hope Barber Shull Academic Resource Center, and winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m. during a special chapel presentation in Loyd Auditorium.
This year's senior nominees for the title of Mr. FHU include: Will Rawson, Caleb Bond, Jesse Eaton and Carlos Diaz. Rawson, a kinesiology major from Alamo, Tennessee, has been involved with the Phi Kappa Alpha social club as sports captain, vice president and Makin' Music director. Bond, an accounting and fraud examination major from Harvest, Alabama, has been involved in the Society of Future Accountants (serving as both treasurer and president), the FHU Sign Language Club (serving as historian and secretary), the FHU track team, the Student Government Association, the Student Library Advisory Board, the Honors College and the Alpha Chi Honors Society (serving as secretary). Eaton, a music and Bible major from Vienna, West Virginia, has been a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society and the University Chorale. Diaz, a psychology major from Orlando, Florida, has been an active member of the Xi Chi Delta social club, serving as sports captain his sophomore year, freshman recruiter his junior year, and Makin' Music director his junior and senior years.
Nominees for the title of Miss FHU are: Kaitlyn Moore, Julie Gann, Macie Lemmons and Anniston McCall. Moore, a social work major from Henderson, Tennessee, has been a member of the Omega Chi social club, serving as club vice president as well as Homecoming representative, and has been a Makin' Music hostess for three years. Gann, a kinesiology major from Huntsville, Alabama, has been a member of the Chi Beta Chi social club, a member and co-coordinator of the Campus Delegate Team, and was a Makin' Music 2024 emcee. Lemmons, an early childhood education major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, has been a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha social club, FHU's Teach Club, the Educator's Book Club, and was a four-time cast member of PKA Makin' Music shows. McCall, a photography and graphic design major from Winter Garden, Florida, is a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha social club and has been a Makin' Music club show director for two years.
"For more than 80 years, Freed-Hardeman University has seen fit to honor those students who embody the qualities and ideas embedded within the mission of our school," Chris Ramey, director of alumni engagement, said. "The titles of Mr. and Miss FHU represent the highest honor bestowed upon a Freed-Hardeman student, and each of these eight finalists is an excellent candidate."
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.
Media Contact
Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], fhu.edu
SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University
