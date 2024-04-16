Faculty, Staff and Student Body Select Nominees for Titles of Mr. and Miss FHU

"The titles of Mr. and Miss FHU represent the highest honor bestowed upon a Freed-Hardeman student, and each of these eight finalists is an excellent candidate." Post this

Nominees for the title of Miss FHU are: Kaitlyn Moore, Julie Gann, Macie Lemmons and Anniston McCall. Moore, a social work major from Henderson, Tennessee, has been a member of the Omega Chi social club, serving as club vice president as well as Homecoming representative, and has been a Makin' Music hostess for three years. Gann, a kinesiology major from Huntsville, Alabama, has been a member of the Chi Beta Chi social club, a member and co-coordinator of the Campus Delegate Team, and was a Makin' Music 2024 emcee. Lemmons, an early childhood education major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, has been a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha social club, FHU's Teach Club, the Educator's Book Club, and was a four-time cast member of PKA Makin' Music shows. McCall, a photography and graphic design major from Winter Garden, Florida, is a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha social club and has been a Makin' Music club show director for two years.

"For more than 80 years, Freed-Hardeman University has seen fit to honor those students who embody the qualities and ideas embedded within the mission of our school," Chris Ramey, director of alumni engagement, said. "The titles of Mr. and Miss FHU represent the highest honor bestowed upon a Freed-Hardeman student, and each of these eight finalists is an excellent candidate."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

