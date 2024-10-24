FADEL Announces Powerful Integration between Bynder DAM and FADEL Rights Cloud

The Bynder connector for Rights Cloud gives creative production and marketing teams, as well as agencies, using Bynder the added capabilities of real-time rights clearance and post-distribution content tracking, enabling them to scale digital content creation while ensuring content compliance. Post this

In Q1 2024, Bynder was named a Leader in Digital Asset Management by Forrester Research, Inc., recognized for its visionary approach, innovation, scalability, and strong revenue growth. Building on this momentum, the seamless integration of the Bynder Connector for Rights Cloud—developed by long-time Bynder integration partner, The DAM Consultants—aligns perfectly with the shared mission of both companies. Bynder is an extensible platform with comprehensive capabilities and an established partner network. Its API first approach and developer tool kit means that companies can easily integrate their martech stack with Bynder's platform at scale.

"Bynder and FADEL are both dedicated to helping our joint customers unlock the full potential of their content and marketing strategies," said Dominique LeBlond, Chief Product Officer at Bynder. "Bynder's leading AI-powered Digital Asset Management conquers the complexity and chaos of proliferating content with the most powerful, intuitive, and richly integrated platform.At the same time, FADEL enhances content value through advanced rights management and AI-driven content tracking and compliance solutions, ensuring that every asset is used to its fullest, while staying compliant."

Leading consumer goods brands have already embraced the Bynder Connector for Rights Cloud, reflecting the growing synergy between FADEL and Bynder. Key features include:

Seamless rights management within Bynder

Real-time display of rights availability, expirations, and potential violations for any asset in Bynder

On-the-spot Rights Cloud "clearance check" to validate usage rights against campaign terms

Comprehensive AI-powered tracking of published Bynder assets across brand, e-commerce, social, and partner platforms

These features safeguard against the misuse of brand assets, including logos, product packaging, marketing content, and advertising, while maximizing reuse and accelerating production.

Brands looking to elevate their digital asset management with advanced rights management, content tracking, and brand protection capabilities can request a demo by emailing [email protected].

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

About Bynder

Bynder goes far beyond managing digital assets. The digital asset management platform enables teams to conquer the chaos of proliferating content, touchpoints, and relationships in order to thrive. With powerful and intuitive solutions that embrace the way people want to work and a richly integrated ecosystem, Bynder is the brand ally that unifies and transforms the creation and sharing of assets, inspiring teams, delighting customers, and elevating businesses.

Bynder's 600+ employees, known as 'Byndies'; together constitute the world's most extensive pool of digital asset management expertise. Bynder enables more than 1.7M users across nearly 4,000 organizations, including Spotify, Puma, Five Guys, and Icelandair. Founded in 2013, Bynder has eight offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, the United States, Spain, UK, Australia, and UAE.

Media Contact

Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, [email protected], https://fadel.com/

