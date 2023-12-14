FADEL Enhances PictureDesk with Content Syndication Portal and E-Commerce Support

Content reuse and syndication is a relatively simple way for magazine publishers to reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities, but if content isn't easily retrievable, administrative time locating content and source files can shrink profits. Post this

PictureDesk facilitates content reuse and syndication by providing a portal for storing, searching, and monetizing published articles and magazine spreads. Additionally, media companies can unlock a new revenue stream by exposing editorial content and digital assets through an e-commerce web store designed for self-directed sales.

"Content reuse and syndication is a relatively simple way for magazine publishers to reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities, but if content isn't easily retrievable, administrative time locating content and source files can shrink profits." shared Ruth Anthony, Product Manager – PictureDesk. "FADEL is excited to extend PictureDesk's functionality with built-in features and processes that facilitate successful syndication and e-commerce for our media customers."

PictureDesk's newest capabilities:

Make content easily retrievable for reuse and syndication via a powerful platform equipped with AI-driven visual search

Empower editorial teams to repurpose articles for new publications

Arm the sales team with visibility into content that can be showcased to prospective buyers and the ability to quickly filter by publication, year, issue, and page

Group final editorial pages with related source files, including layout (e.g. Adobe InDesign) and original images, for ease of distribution

Automatically index the text on published pages to allow content to be fully searchable

Surface articles and assets with an e-commerce web store

Publishers interested in learning how PictureDesk can increase sales opportunities with an e-commerce web store or streamline current syndication processes for greater profitability can contact [email protected] or request a demo.

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

