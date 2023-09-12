FADEL Launches Digital Content Tracking for Premium Platforms

Companies need a way to reliably monitor their content for expirations and compliance, or else they could damage relationships with their content contributors and face hefty fines. Tweet this

Non-compliance triggers can range from expirations of talent agreements and digital assets to regional usage restrictions. Content tracking is also valuable in situations such as re-branding, time-sensitive campaigns, product recalls, and brand ambassador management. The power of easily finding digital content across multiple media channels both mitigates risk and boosts the efficiency of marketing teams, who would otherwise need to manually search for digital assets across channels.

In July, FADEL launched video tracking capabilities for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, adding to its existing abilities to track static images on those platforms as well as on corporate and third-party websites. As more and more media channels emerge, brands struggle to maintain control over their content.

FADEL is continually developing support for content tracking on new premium channels. On FADEL's content tracking roadmap are tailored crawlers for LinkedIn, as well as leading e-commerce and shopping sites. Brands interested in the unveiling of this innovative content tracking technology can save $100 on their DAM New York conference fee by using the code FADEL100 at registration. For a demo of Brand Vision - Content Tracking, attend the FADEL TechLab "Do You Know Where Your Assets are Hiding?" at DAM New York on September 14 at 1:50pm or schedule a 1:1 meeting at the show.

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

Media Contact

Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, [email protected], https://fadel.com/

