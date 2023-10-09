FADEL Releases Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Service Connector for Rights Cloud

As more and more customers transition to the secure, scalable, and accessible foundation of AEM Cloud Service, FADEL is pleased to provide an extension that supports brand compliance. Tweet this

Leading brands have been using FADEL Rights Cloud Connector for Adobe Experience Manager for years to confidently deliver assets across multiple channels. As more and more customers move to AEM as a Cloud Service, it was important to provide customers with continued DAM + DRM capabilities. The cloud transition allows customers to take advantage of new features and functionality as they are developed and rolled out.

Using the AEM Cloud Service Connector, DAM users are able to:

Capture rights in AEM by entering them on asset details or attaching assets to talent agreements.

Clear usage rights of AEM assets based on distribution criteria such as channel, market, and timeframe to find out immediately if the asset is available for use, not available, or available with exceptions.

Check rights in AEM at any time with an at-a-glance, real-time view that shows available rights for an asset based on an analysis of agreements and rights associated with the asset.

Search for assets in AEM by filtering search results based on available rights including channel and market.

In addition, using the CI HUB Connector, creative teams can easily and quickly check usage rights of assets from AEM, Adobe Stock, and other data sources against contract terms with at-a-glance dashboarding directly within creative tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Figma.

By integrating digital rights management into the Adobe martech stack and workflows, brands are able to safeguard themselves from non-compliant content, maximize content reuse, and speed content production.

Brands interested in adding rights management, content tracking, and brand compliance to their AEM Cloud Service digital asset management capabilities can schedule a meeting with FADEL at Adobe MAX in Los Angeles on October 10-12, visit FADEL at CI HUB booth G402 at the show, or request a demo by emailing [email protected].

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

Media Contact

Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, [email protected], https://fadel.com/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE FADEL