FADEL Releases Brand Vision 5.1 Delivering Security, Compliance, and Process Optimization for Marketing Content across the Workflow

"The FADEL product team is very excited by this powerful new release that is aligned with key market trends such as growing video content, AI advancements, and productivity tools," explained Gregg Guest, FADEL's VP of Product Management – Cloud Solutions. "By empowering marketers with a built-in workflow engine, automated AI tagging, and cutting-edge picture-in-picture video tracking, our platform provides a robust solution for delivering content with confidence and speed to market."

Brand Vision 5.1 highlights include:

The automated ability to find and track images and video on a growing list of sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, and now Walmart.com, Target.com and other e-commerce sites

A sleek new video-matching capability that simplifies the asset matching and review process, allowing users to simultaneously view matching segments of their DAM assets alongside published content with a picture-in-picture video display

Support for composite assets with the ability to track the components of a final production asset and calculate rights based on the variations amongst the differing components such as talent, director, music, and brands

A workflow engine that enables the automation and optimization of business processes such as approving asset uploads, sending a rights request, seeking agreement approval, and invoking rights expiration takedowns

Image asset renditioning that adjusts assets to accommodate channel-specific sizes or formats including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram

AI tagging of all assets to automatically assign relevant keywords and descriptors upon upload; this new feature along with the existing AI-powered visual search greatly enhances searchability across all content

Folder security for greater organization and enhanced asset protection and privacy

Brands interested in experiencing how Brand Vision can help them keep content consistent, compliant, and on-brand can request a demo, and register for the March 28, 2024 webinar, How to be a "Helicopter" Brand Manager: Keeping an Eye on your Content Post-Distribution.

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

Media Contact

Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, [email protected], https://fadel.com/

