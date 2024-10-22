FADEL Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Music Identification Technology

Our new music identification tool empowers brands to take control of their video assets by quickly identifying any licensed music. This level of transparency helps brands avoid copyright violations and stay in full compliance. Post this

With lawsuits on the rise from music giants such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group targeting brands for unauthorized music use, FADEL's solution is a timely safeguard. While social media platforms may allow personal content to include licensed music, commercial use often requires separate licensing agreements, leaving brands exposed. This new feature helps brands navigate these challenges, reducing the risk of hefty fines, additional production costs, cumbersome takedowns, and reputational harm.

"Record labels are utilizing similar AI technology to find brands infringing on their music licenses," said Tarek Fadel, CEO of FADEL. "Our tool gives content producers the ability to proactively identify and resolve licensing issues before they escalate into costly problems."

The music identification feature will be made generally available starting October 28, 2024. Additionally, a January 2025 update will extend the tool's reach to scan videos published across social media, e-commerce, and websites, providing brands with even broader protection.

