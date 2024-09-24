FADEL Unveils New Business Analytics Dashboard for Royalty Management Solution, LicenSee

FADEL Expands LicenSee Capabilities with Advanced Business Analytics Dashboard and Reports, Offering Further Insights to Consumer Product Licensees.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, a leader in rights and royalty management software, is excited to announce the launch of the new Business Analytics Dashboard and Reporting for LicenSee. This cutting-edge feature equips licensees with advanced tools to optimize deal performance, monitor licensing business performance, and tackle audits by major licensors.

About LicenSee

LicenSee by FADEL is a comprehensive solution designed to simplify royalty management for licensees. With capabilities for efficient deal management, royalty processing, and audit management, the solution helps licensees manage their contracts effectively, ensure accurate payments, and maintain compliance with contractual obligations.

Revolutionizing Licensee Operations with the Business Analytics Dashboard and Reporting.

The newly introduced Business Analytics Dashboard and Reports for LicenSee empowers licensees with a suite of powerful functionalities designed to enhance their operations and increase profitability:

Comprehensive Audit Management: The solution provides full audit management with features like a Contract Amendment Audit Trail, an Audit Report for data collection, and an Audit Detail Report by Statement for on-the-spot evidence gathering.

Track Recoupment: Licensees can now efficiently track recoupment to meet contractual obligations, ensuring all terms are met accurately and on time.

Full Payment History Log: The solution provides a comprehensive log of payment history, enabling licensees to ensure accurate and timely royalty payments.

Royalty Summary Data: Licensees can pull royalty summary data, arming themselves with crucial information for contract renewals, amendments, and pitches for new properties.

Royalty Forecasting: By leveraging historical trend analysis, the solution allows licensees to project future royalty forecasts, aiding in strategic planning and decision-making.

Business Performance Monitoring: The dashboard includes reports such as Net Sales vs. Royalties by Quarter, Royalties by Product Line, and Royalties by Property, helping licensees keep a close eye on business performance.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Business Analytics Dashboard and Reporting, a significant enhancement to LicenSee," said Johnny Habib, Vice President of Product Management - Licensing. "This new feature will empower licensees to make data-driven business decisions that will create more profitable licensing partnerships and ultimately serve to enhance their market positioning."

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

