Fahrenheit Marketing Transforms Northern Reflections' Digital Presence with Custom BigCommerce Solutions

Fahrenheit Marketing, a certified BigCommerce partner, has launched a newly revamped eCommerce platform for Northern Reflections, a leading Canadian women's fashion retailer with 133 stores nationwide. The transformation enhances performance, accessibility, and omnichannel integration, creating a seamless shopping experience for customers across devices.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fahrenheit Marketing, a certified BigCommerce partner, is proud to announce the successful launch of an entirely revamped eCommerce platform for Northern Reflections, a leading Canadian women's fashion retailer with over 133 brick-and-mortar stores throughout Canada. This transformation leverages BigCommerce's capabilities, integrating bespoke features that set a new standard for omnichannel retail integration.

The project involved a comprehensive overhaul of Northern Reflections' existing BigCommerce eCommerce presence to address previous performance challenges and introduce new functionalities. The result is a responsive, accessible, and fully integrated digital ecosystem that delivers a seamless shopping experience across all devices.

Custom BigCommerce Solutions for Seamless Shopping

Fahrenheit Marketing developed a bespoke BigCommerce theme tailored to Northern Reflections' specific requirements. This custom theme resolved numerous bugs in the previous setup, significantly enhancing performance and usability. Built with WCAG 2.1 compliance, the new theme ensures accessibility for all users, featuring keyboard navigability, text-to-speech compatibility, and optimized alt text for images.

To support Northern Reflections' omnichannel strategy, Fahrenheit Marketing established a robust technical foundation that seamlessly bridges its 133 physical stores with the digital platform. The custom-built Checkout Stores Manager app dynamically displays available stores based on customers' zip codes, facilitating a smooth in-store pick-up process and enabling a unified shopping experience.

Advanced Product Discovery and Rewards Integration

Integrating Searchspring's advanced product discovery tools enhances search functionality, allowing customers to find the products they need easily. This dynamic feature improves engagement and increases conversions by streamlining the search and category browsing experience.

Additionally, the site fully integrated Northern Reflections' existing rewards program into the online store. Customers can view and apply their rewards balance during checkout, simplifying the process and encouraging repeat purchases.

Innovative Custom App Development

A key highlight of this project is the development of the Checkout Stores Manager, a custom app built specifically for Northern Reflections. This tool supports in-store pickup by dynamically registering multiple store locations and displaying the nearest options based on the customer's location. Integrated into the BigCommerce checkout, this custom solution allows customers to select their preferred pick-up location, bridging the gap between physical and digital commerce.

User Experience Enhancements and "Save for Later" Feature

User experience is central to this project's success. Fahrenheit Marketing introduced a "Save for Later" feature that allows both logged-in and guest users to save items for future purchases, increasing flexibility and the likelihood of return visits. These enhancements provide customers with a more personalized, user-friendly shopping journey that supports both immediate and future purchases.

Design-Driven Accessibility and Responsive Layouts

Optimized for mobile-first usage, the new design provides a consistent and visually appealing experience across devices. Fahrenheit Marketing collaborated closely with Northern Reflections to refine and expand the original designs, ensuring they aligned with usability best practices and WCAG 2.1 standards. The result is a cohesive, accessible interface that delivers a seamless shopping experience from desktop to mobile.

Strategy and Digital Transformation with BigCommerce

This project reflects Fahrenheit Marketing's strategic approach to digital transformation, focusing on a customer-first design that supports Northern Reflections' long-term business goals. By leveraging the flexibility and power of BigCommerce, Fahrenheit Marketing delivered a scalable platform ready for future growth and omnichannel opportunities.

"Partnering with Northern Reflections allowed us to showcase our expertise in creating custom solutions on BigCommerce," said Ricardo Casas, CEO of Fahrenheit Marketing. "Our team worked closely with Northern Reflections to develop a unique eCommerce platform that prioritizes accessibility, performance, and user engagement. This project demonstrates our ability to go beyond standard solutions, providing custom builds that truly elevate the shopping experience and significantly expand the platform's capabilities."

The launch of Northern Reflections' enhanced eCommerce platform exemplifies Fahrenheit Marketing's commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and client-centric solutions in the digital marketing space.

About Fahrenheit Marketing

Based in Austin, Texas, Fahrenheit Marketing is a full-service digital agency specializing in custom web development, eCommerce solutions, digital strategy, and design. As a certified BigCommerce partner, Fahrenheit Marketing brings deep expertise to clients across industries, delivering results-driven solutions that foster growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fahrenheitmarketing.com/our-work/northern-reflections/

Media Contact

Ricardo Casas (CEO), Fahrenheit Marketing, 1 512-206-4220, [email protected], https://www.fahrenheitmarketing.com/

SOURCE Fahrenheit Marketing; Fahrenheit Marketing