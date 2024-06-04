Fair Market Appoints Bryan Krayer Chief Executive Officer

Fair Market LLC ("Fair Market"), a wholesale specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer announces the appointment of Bryan Krayer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

WENTZVILLE, Mo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Krayer brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the food and beverage industry. With over 25 years of experience in commercial sales and marketing leadership, Krayer is uniquely positioned to lead Fair Market into its next phase of growth and innovation. His visionary approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Fair Market's mission to provide high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Krayer has held executive leadership roles at Smithfield Foods, John Morrell Food Group and Armour-Eckrich Meats. He was most recently Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Grecian Delight/Kronos Foods in Chicago. He brings a proven track record of driving business growth, building high-performing teams, and ensuring client satisfaction. "Stepping into the role of CEO is both an honor and a responsibility," said Krayer. "I am deeply committed to leading this incredible team, driving innovation, and delivering outstanding results for our customers in wholesale food distribution. Given Fair Market's best-in-class distribution and food production capabilities as well as our repack and cold storage facilities, we will achieve great things and set new benchmarks for success."

"We are thrilled to bring Bryan onboard as CEO. His extensive experience, customer-centric mindset and proven leadership skills make him the ideal person to drive Fair Market forward," said Ed Whatley, Partner at Pike Street Capital. "We're confident that under his guidance we will reach new heights and continue to deliver exceptional value to Fair Market's customers, suppliers, and distribution partners."

About Fair Market

Pike Street Investment Fair Market is a specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer serving grocery retail, foodservice and branded product customers across the United States. As part of the distribution portion of its business, Fair Market works with frozen protein and other suppliers to source attractively priced bulk products and pass those savings on to grocery retail chains and their end-consumers as well as foodservice end-markets such as education, healthcare, senior nutrition programs, entertainment, employee cafeterias, and others. The company's subsidiary Supreme Cuisine® manufactures and processes cooked meats, prepared foods, bottled items, and other food products under its own label as well as private label and co-packing customers.

