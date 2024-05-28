Fair Market Appoints David Bray and Don Davis to Board of Directors

Fair Market LLC ("Fair Market"), a wholesale specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer, announces the appointment of David Bray and Don Davis to its Board of Directors.

WENTZVILLE, Mo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fair Market LLC ("Fair Market"), a wholesale specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer, announces the appointment of David Bray and Don Davis to its Board of Directors.

Bray and Davis will leverage their combined six decades of experience and national leadership in the food industry to provide strategic and operational guidance, helping Fair Market better serve the evolving needs of its customers The addition of these seasoned executives marks a significant step forward for Fair Market in its mission to be a national grocery and foodservice leader, providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service at attractive prices.

Bray spent the last 16 years at Tyson Foods, most recently leading Tyson Poultry as its Group President. As President, Bray was responsible for more than 36 poultry processing facilities and 40,000 team members. His responsibilities during his career at Tyson included similar roles across grocery, business development, sales and customer development. Bray's knowledge of poultry is unparalleled, and he brings a decades-long track record of business growth. His insights and experience will be instrumental to Fair Market.

Davis is currently the President at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. He has previously held commercial leadership positions at Tyson Foodservice, Sara Lee Foodservice and Conagra Foods. At Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Davis led the carve out from Tyson Foods turning it into a successful stand-alone business renegotiating all trade deals and contracts, establishing a new distribution network and completing several acquisitions. Davis' three decades in sales, foodservice and channel distribution is evident in his success and have earned him a reputation as a forward-thinking leader who consistently delivers results. His expertise will be a key addition to Fair Market in its continued growth.

"We are ecstatic to bring two individuals of David and Don's caliber onto our Board of Directors. Their reputation, experience and knowledge of the industry are a tremendous asset to support Fair Market" said Ed Whatley, Partner at Pike Street Capital.

About Fair Market

Pike Street Capital investment Fair Market is a specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer serving grocery retail, foodservice and branded product customers across the United States. As part of the distribution portion of its business, Fair Market works with frozen protein and other suppliers to source attractively priced bulk products and pass those savings on to grocery retail chains and their end-consumers as well as foodservice end-markets such as education, healthcare, senior nutrition programs, entertainment, employee cafeterias, and others. The company's subsidiary Supreme Cuisine® manufactures and processes cooked meats, prepared foods, bottled items, and other food products under its own label as well as private label and co-packing customers.

More information at www.fairmarketinc.com.

Media Contact

Karol Trice, Fair Market LLC, 1 (636) 327-3500, [email protected]

SOURCE Fair Market LLC