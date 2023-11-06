Fair Market Appoints Shawn Sparks CPO, Strengthens Sales Leadership Team

Fair Market LLC ("Fair Market"), a wholesale specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer expands its leadership team with the appointment of Shawn Sparks as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) as well as two new sales directors.

WENTZVILLE, Mo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fair Market LLC ("Fair Market"), a wholesale specialty food distributor and food product manufacturer announces the appointment of Shawn Sparks as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), as well as the addition of two new sales directors.

With 30 years of leadership experience in the meat industry in both sales and procurement, Sparks has held leadership roles with industry leaders such as RSCS, Tyson, and Lopez Foods. Most recently, he was Vice President of Raw Protein Purchasing with Golden West Food Group, where he oversaw GWFG's $600 million raw protein spend. He brings a proven track record of leveraging supplier relationships to further business development.

Additionally, Fair Market announced the appointments of Dennis Allen as Director of Retail Grocery Sales, and Derek Tipsword as Director of Foodservice Sales.

"Shawn, Derek and Dennis each bring decades of relevant sector experience and a track record of success to Fair Market," said Scott Meader, recently appointed CEO of Fair Market. "I am fortunate to have on my leadership team individuals of such high caliber and accomplishment who are highly motivated to help realize an attractive future for Fair Market employees, customers, suppliers, and distribution partners. There is so much opportunity right now in the wholesale food distribution sector, especially for those customers looking for a partner like Fair Market that can help reduce the impact of inflation and reduce food waste."

Fair Market is a specialty food distributor serving food service and grocery retail customers across the United States. With a specialization in frozen products, Fair Market sources attractively priced bulk products and passes those savings on to retail grocery chains and their end-consumers as well as foodservice end-markets such as education, healthcare, senior nutrition programs, entertainment, employee cafeterias, and others. The company's subsidiary Supreme Cuisine® manufactures and processes cooked meats, prepared foods, bottled sauces, and other food products under its own label as well as for private label and co-pack customers.

