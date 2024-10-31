Fair Trade Capsules Mark Launched: Manufacturers using HPMC capsules Urged to Adopt, or Risk Losing Consumer Trust

"Consumers have a right to know what's behind the products they take every day for their health, and it's time manufacturers step up to meet this demand for transparency." Post this

Unlike some manufacturers that source raw materials solely based on price, EMBOCAPS® is committed to ensuring its HPMC capsules are made using HPMC sourced from trusted and reputable suppliers.

This ethical approach ensures that EMBOCAPS®' supply chains are free from forced labor and other exploitative practices, setting a benchmark for other manufacturers to follow.

The launch of the Fair Trade Capsules Mark is a response to increasing demand for transparency in the supplement industry.

New research by EMBOCAPS® reveals that 9 out of 10 Americans are unaware that some supplements may be encased in capsules made from unethical raw materials.

As more consumers seek ethical alternatives, the need for manufacturers to be transparent about their supply chains has become critical. The research also found that two-thirds of those asked would be less likely to purchase supplements linked to forced labor.

"Consumers have a right to know what's behind the products they take every day for their health, and it's time manufacturers step up to meet this demand for transparency," said EMBOCAPS® spokesperson, Chris Kotevich. "By adopting the Fair Trade Capsules Mark, manufacturers can build trust with consumers, ensuring their products are made ethically and transparently. Those who don't risk being left behind."

All EMBOCAPS® customers are able to utilize the Fair Trade Capsules Mark, and manufacturers that are not EMBOCAPS® customers are also able to apply to use it, provided they commit to:

Third-party audits to verify ethical sourcing;

Public disclosure of their supply chains to ensure transparency;

Collaboration across the industry to uphold and maintain ethical standards.

This initiative positions EMBOCAPS® as not only a leader in ethical capsule production but also as a driving force for industry-wide change.

While some manufacturers continue to cut costs by using questionable materials, EMBOCAPS® has consistently prioritized transparency and responsibility in its sourcing.

"Our research shows that consumers are ready to make more informed choices," added Kotevich. "By choosing supplements from ethical suppliers like EMBOCAPS®, with transparent supply chains, consumers can ensure they are supporting ethical manufacturing practices. Manufacturers who remain silent on this issue risk losing consumer trust."

The Fair Trade Capsules Campaign is calling on manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to demand greater transparency and higher ethical standards across the industry.

EMBOCAPS® also advocates for the widespread adoption of ethical certifications to eliminate exploitative labor practices in capsule production.

For more information on EMBOCAPS®' Fair Trade Capsules Campaign and how to support ethical capsule production, visit www.fairtradecapsules.com.

About the Research

Survey commissioned by EMBOCAPS® of 2,000 respondents across the US, UK, France, and Germany, carried out by Sensu Insight.

About EMBOCAPS®

EMBOCAPS® is a leading provider of high-quality empty hard capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, committed to ethical sourcing and innovative manufacturing. Through its Fair Trade Capsules Campaign, EMBOCAPS® is advocating for the adoption of industry-wide Fair Trade standards to eliminate unethical sourcing practices and promote transparency throughout the supply chain.

Media Contact

Jon Meakin, EMBOCAPS, 1 9176243227, [email protected], https://www.embocaps.com/

SOURCE EMBOCAPS