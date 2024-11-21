Fairbanks Dental Associates Announces New Website and Expanded Locations

Fairbanks Dental Associates (https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com) is excited to unveil its new website and share several significant updates. Under the leadership of Dr. Christopher Fairbanks and Dr. Matthew Halfmann, the practice has expanded to two locations in Temple, TX and Belton, TX.
TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairbanks Dental Associates is excited to unveil its new website and share several significant updates. Under the leadership of Dr. Christopher Fairbanks and Dr. Matthew Halfmann, the practice has expanded to two locations in Temple, TX and Belton, TX.
The doctors recently announced the practice's new website (https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com). The fully redesigned site supports all mobile and desktop devices, allowing patients to access oral health information from anywhere. With user-friendly features, the website provides vital details about the practice's services and educates patients about their oral health.
Dr. Fairbanks recently received a Gold Excellence Award for placing dental implants, recognizing the doctor's expertise and dedication. The award ranks Fairbanks Dental Associates among the top practices in the Dallas-El Paso region for dental implant placement.
Fairbanks Dental Associates values technology in dentistry. To this end, the practice recently acquired a Cone Beam scanner at the Belton office. Also known as CBCT, this scanner takes 3-D X-ray images of a patient's oral and facial anatomy of both hard and soft tissues. The scanner makes dental implant surgery and root canal procedures safer and more effective.
Innovative technology also allows doctors to produce same-day crowns. The Glidewell Fastmill.IO milling system uses cutting-edge technology to streamline the process of receiving a crown to just one appointment. Glidewell's system creates precise, high-quality crowns.
"We're excited to announce the expansion of our dental practice to two convenient locations in Bell County," said Dr. Christopher Fairbanks. "This growth enables us to bring our tech-forward, best-in-class services to more patients, offering greater flexibility and reduced wait times. Both offices uphold our commitment to excellence, with our skilled team providing exceptional care using state-of-the-art technology. We're also thrilled to introduce IV sedation as a new option, enhancing our comprehensive dental services. This expansion improves accessibility and strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, patient-centered care for the diverse needs of our community."
Fairbanks Dental Associates offers the following dental services:
- General Dentistry
- Family Dentistry
- Restorative Dentistry
- Dental Implants
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Invisalign®
- Periodontal Procedures
- Treatment of TMJ Disorders
- Sleep Apnea Treatment
- Sedation Dentistry
About Fairbanks Dental Associates
Fairbanks Dental Associates is a full-service dental practice with two locations in Bell County, Texas:
5238 South 31st Street
Temple, TX 76502
254-778-4402
1920 N Main Street
Belton, TX 76513
254-939-1868
To learn more, visit https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/
SOURCE Fairbanks Dental Associate
