Fairbanks Dental Associates Announces New Website and Expanded Locations

Dr. Fairbanks recently received a Gold Excellence Award for placing dental implants, recognizing the doctor's expertise and dedication. The award ranks Fairbanks Dental Associates among the top practices in the Dallas-El Paso region for dental implant placement.

Fairbanks Dental Associates values technology in dentistry. To this end, the practice recently acquired a Cone Beam scanner at the Belton office. Also known as CBCT, this scanner takes 3-D X-ray images of a patient's oral and facial anatomy of both hard and soft tissues. The scanner makes dental implant surgery and root canal procedures safer and more effective.

Innovative technology also allows doctors to produce same-day crowns. The Glidewell Fastmill.IO milling system uses cutting-edge technology to streamline the process of receiving a crown to just one appointment. Glidewell's system creates precise, high-quality crowns.

"We're excited to announce the expansion of our dental practice to two convenient locations in Bell County," said Dr. Christopher Fairbanks. "This growth enables us to bring our tech-forward, best-in-class services to more patients, offering greater flexibility and reduced wait times. Both offices uphold our commitment to excellence, with our skilled team providing exceptional care using state-of-the-art technology. We're also thrilled to introduce IV sedation as a new option, enhancing our comprehensive dental services. This expansion improves accessibility and strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, patient-centered care for the diverse needs of our community."

Fairbanks Dental Associates offers the following dental services:

General Dentistry

Family Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Dental Implants

Cosmetic Dentistry

Invisalign®

Periodontal Procedures

Treatment of TMJ Disorders

Sleep Apnea Treatment

Sedation Dentistry

About Fairbanks Dental Associates

Fairbanks Dental Associates is a full-service dental practice with two locations in Bell County, Texas:

5238 South 31st Street

Temple, TX 76502

254-778-4402

1920 N Main Street

Belton, TX 76513

254-939-1868

To learn more, visit https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com.

