Faircom New York and Teal Media Unite to Shape the Future of Donor Engagement

"Teal's award-winning creative paired with Faircom's fundraising and omnichannel marketing chops will help us take our nonprofit clients to the next level," says Jessica Teal, Principal of Teal Media. "We'll be able to accomplish so much more together and create tremendous impact for the organizations we serve."

"Fundraising today is inherently omnichannel. On and offline marketing strategies cannot be viewed in silos," adds Corinne Servily, President of Faircom. "That's why I'm especially excited to welcome Teal Media into the Faircom family. We've collaborated successfully in the past, and now as one team, we're even better positioned to help our nonprofit partners drive meaningful engagement across every channel."

"Welcoming Teal Media to our family of companies illustrates our commitment to building a transformational fundraising ecosystem," said Michael Peterman, CEO of VeraData Holdings. He elaborates, "to truly grow charitable giving as a component of GDP, we must meet donors where they are - with expert digital competencies and cohesive brand messaging that thoughtfully engage supporters in a rapidly evolving landscape. It's an important milestone in our journey to elevate the formula for philanthropy."

This merger marks an exciting new chapter for both Faircom New York and Teal Media. United by a shared commitment to innovation, strategy, and measurable impact, the combined team is poised to deliver even greater value for nonprofit partners and the communities they serve.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor in the transaction between Teal and Faircom, part of VeraData Holdings.

About Teal Media:

Teal Media is a woman-founded full service creative agency that partners with nonprofits to create brands, build websites, and drive support for game-changing missions.

About Faircom New York:

Faircom New York is a full-service fundraising and marketing agency that partners with nonprofits of all sizes to grow their impact and revenue. With deep expertise across direct mail, digital strategy, donor communications, and campaign development, Faircom helps organizations build integrated, donor-centric programs that drive results. The agency works with clients across the U.S. and internationally, offering strategic insight and hands-on execution to meet today's fundraising challenges.

