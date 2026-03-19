Faircom New York Founder Corinne Servily Named Recipient of ANA's 2026 Max Hart Achievement Award

Corinne builds things that last. The organizations she has worked with aren't just better funded because of her; they're stronger, more connected to their donors, and better positioned to carry out their missions for years to come. — Michael Peterman, Founder and CEO, VeraData Post this

A Career Built on Mission

Servily began her fundraising career at Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), where she played a foundational role in establishing the organization's U.S. fundraising arm. That early work set the tone for everything that followed: building donor programs from the ground up, scaling them with discipline, and leaving organizations stronger than she found them.

Over the course of her career, Servily has built and led teams that have guided more than 100 nonprofit organizations across humanitarian relief, health, education, conservation, and cultural preservation — consistently turning moments of need, and even grief, into lasting donor relationships that fund missions for decades.

Among her most notable recent engagements, Servily developed the donor program for Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris following the 2019 cathedral fire, transforming an unprecedented outpouring of global support into a structured, sustainable funding stream. Her work with health organizations including The Glaucoma Foundation and Institut Curie has advanced medical research and patient care, while campaigns for humanitarian organizations such as Concern Worldwide and the International Rescue Committee have mobilized life-saving resources for millions of people.

Leadership Reaction

"Corinne builds things that last. The organizations she has worked with aren't just better funded because of her; they're stronger, more connected to their donors, and better positioned to carry out their missions for years to come. We are all so proud of this recognition."

— Michael Peterman, Founder and CEO, VeraData Holdings

About the ANA Max Hart Achievement Award

The Max Hart Achievement Award is presented annually by the ANA Nonprofit Federation to recognize an individual whose career contributions have significantly advanced the practice of nonprofit marketing and fundraising. Recipients are selected through a nomination and review process conducted by the ANA Nonprofit Advisory Council. For more information, visit ana.net/content/show/id/pr-2026-03-nonprofitawards.

About Faircom New York

Faircom New York partners with nonprofits to grow impact and revenue through integrated fundraising strategy, donor communications, and data-led execution. With deep expertise across direct mail, digital strategy, and campaign development, Faircom helps organizations build donor-centric programs that drive long-term results. For more information, visit FaircomNY.com.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, Faircom New York, A VeraData Company, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], https://faircomny.com/

SOURCE Faircom New York, A VeraData Company