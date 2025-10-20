Faircom New York Wins Three DMAW 2025 MAXI Awards for Excellence in Nonprofit Fundraising

Honored for campaigns with International Rescue Committee, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, and The National Children's Cancer Society

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faircom New York, a full-service fundraising and marketing agency for nonprofits, is pleased to announce that it has received three awards at the 2025 MAXI Awards presented by the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW), celebrating outstanding work in direct response marketing and fundraising.

Faircom was recognized with two Gold Awards and one Silver Award, each reflecting the power of collaboration and creative strategy in advancing mission-driven campaigns: