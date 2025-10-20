Faircom New York Wins Three DMAW 2025 MAXI Awards for Excellence in Nonprofit Fundraising

Honored for campaigns with International Rescue Committee, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, and The National Children's Cancer Society
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faircom New York, a full-service fundraising and marketing agency for nonprofits, is pleased to announce that it has received three awards at the 2025 MAXI Awards presented by the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW), celebrating outstanding work in direct response marketing and fundraising.
Faircom was recognized with two Gold Awards and one Silver Award, each reflecting the power of collaboration and creative strategy in advancing mission-driven campaigns:
- Gold Award – International Rescue Committee's "Recovery & Resilience Response Fund" Campaign (Nonprofit Special Appeal, Direct Mail)
- Gold Award – Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, Chicago's "Annual Christmas Appeal" (Nonprofit Renewal, Multi-Channel Campaign)
- Silver Award – The National Children's Cancer Society's "Give Comfort & Help" Plush Bear Package (Nonprofit Acquisition/Prospecting, Direct Mail)
"These campaigns exemplify the heart of our work—collaborating with mission-driven organizations to help them reach and inspire more people," said Corinne Servily, President of Faircom. "Every award is a reflection of shared creativity and trust between our teams and the nonprofits we serve."
The DMAW MAXI Awards honor direct marketing and fundraising campaigns that deliver strategic insight, creative excellence, and measurable impact. Faircom's multiple recognitions underscore its position as a leader in delivering integrated, donor-centric strategies that generate real results.
About Faircom New York, A VeraData Company
Faircom is a female-founded, award-winning fundraising and marketing agency with more than 30 years of experience helping nonprofits achieve transformational growth. The agency specializes in integrated direct mail and digital campaigns, donor journey design, and data-driven strategies that deepen donor relationships and generate sustainable revenue. With decades of nonprofit leadership experience on staff and campaigns that have raised millions for causes worldwide, Faircom delivers boutique service with enterprise-level results. As part of the VeraData Group, Faircom connects with leading data science, creative, and production partners to offer a fully integrated ecosystem that helps nonprofits acquire more donors, increase giving, and expand their impact.
