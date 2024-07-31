Fairdinkum Fuels Continued Expansion of MSP Services with InnoLink Systems Acquisition

InnoLink's strong geographic footprint ensures that Fairdinkum can continue to meet and exceed the evolving IT needs of its valued clients. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome InnoLink Systems into the Fairdinkum ecosystem," said David Hafke, the founder and CEO of Fairdinkum. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to grow and enhance our service offerings in additional markets. InnoLink's strong geographic footprint ensures that Fairdinkum can continue to meet and exceed the evolving IT needs of its valued clients."

InnoLink Systems has a proven track record of delivering high-quality technology solutions and services to a diverse client base in Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and southern New Jersey. By integrating InnoLink's talented team into Fairdinkum, the company can further solidify its position as an industry leader in the MSP space while bringing its exceptional service to even more clients.

"Working with Fairdinkum has been very positive, largely because the company shares our ideals," said Howard Ross, CEO of InnoLink Systems. "Their unwavering commitment to professionalism and client-centric culture, both of which stand out in the MSP industry, means our clients will only see positive change through this acquisition."

The acquisition of InnoLink Systems is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Fairdinkum to expand its capabilities and market presence. This recent move follows the successful acquisition of Warren Systems Group (WSG) in 2023, which further solidified Fairdinkum's position as a leader in the information technology consulting sector.

Cogent Growth Partners and Seward & Kissel served as advisors to Fairdinkum, while Gates and Company and Pillar + Aught served as advisors to InnoLink Systems. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fairdinkum

Fairdinkum is a premier IT consulting firm based in New York, offering a wide range of services, including IT strategy, systems integration, cloud computing and cybersecurity. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Fairdinkum partners with clients to deliver tailored solutions that drive business success. For more information, visit Fairdinkum's website to learn more about its collaborative approach to information technology.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.MichaelMackenzie.com

SOURCE Fairdinkum