Fairdinkum Fuels Continued Expansion of MSP Services with InnoLink Systems Acquisition

A focus on expanding Fairdinkum's geographic footprint brought these consultative MSPs together.
NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairdinkum Consulting, a leading provider of IT consulting services based in Manhattan, announced today that it recently acquired InnoLink Systems, a highly trusted technology solutions firm in Delaware. This strategic acquisition enhances Fairdinkum's service area, allowing the company to provide comprehensive and innovative IT solutions to more clients in the northeast.
With this acquisition, Fairdinkum continues to expand its footprint in the IT consulting industry, building on its reputation for delivering exceptional technology services and solutions. InnoLink Systems, respected for its expertise in systems integration, cloud computing and cybersecurity, is an ideal addition to complement Fairdinkum's existing portfolio. The combined entity offers a broader range of services and deeper technological capabilities.
"We are thrilled to welcome InnoLink Systems into the Fairdinkum ecosystem," said David Hafke, the founder and CEO of Fairdinkum. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to grow and enhance our service offerings in additional markets. InnoLink's strong geographic footprint ensures that Fairdinkum can continue to meet and exceed the evolving IT needs of its valued clients."
InnoLink Systems has a proven track record of delivering high-quality technology solutions and services to a diverse client base in Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and southern New Jersey. By integrating InnoLink's talented team into Fairdinkum, the company can further solidify its position as an industry leader in the MSP space while bringing its exceptional service to even more clients.
"Working with Fairdinkum has been very positive, largely because the company shares our ideals," said Howard Ross, CEO of InnoLink Systems. "Their unwavering commitment to professionalism and client-centric culture, both of which stand out in the MSP industry, means our clients will only see positive change through this acquisition."
The acquisition of InnoLink Systems is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Fairdinkum to expand its capabilities and market presence. This recent move follows the successful acquisition of Warren Systems Group (WSG) in 2023, which further solidified Fairdinkum's position as a leader in the information technology consulting sector.
Cogent Growth Partners and Seward & Kissel served as advisors to Fairdinkum, while Gates and Company and Pillar + Aught served as advisors to InnoLink Systems. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Fairdinkum
Fairdinkum is a premier IT consulting firm based in New York, offering a wide range of services, including IT strategy, systems integration, cloud computing and cybersecurity. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Fairdinkum partners with clients to deliver tailored solutions that drive business success. For more information, visit Fairdinkum's website to learn more about its collaborative approach to information technology.
