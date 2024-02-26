Fairfield County Estate Planning and Real Estate Law Firm Promotes Two Attorneys to Partner

Gabriella Kiniry and Marlene Macauda are promoted to partners at Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara, LLC, specializing in estate planning, probate litigation, and real estate law

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara, LLC is pleased to announce that attorneys Gabriella Kiniry and Marlene Macauda have been elected to Partnership of the Firm.

Attorney Kiniry practices in the areas of estate planning and probate litigation with a focus on practical estate plans including the preparation of wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, living wills, and powers of attorney. She also handles trust and estate administration, assisting fiduciaries with the efficient settlement of estates and administration of trusts. In addition, attorney Kiniry manages probate litigation by representing clients in will contests, trust and will construction, breach of fiduciary duty, financial accountings, conservatorship, and guardianship proceedings.

Attorney Macauda is a skilled real estate lawyer known for her exceptional work in residential real estate law, as well as in financing and leasing. With years of experience, attorney Macauda has consistently demonstrated her ability to provide comprehensive legal advice to clients involved in the most complex real estate transactions.

Ms. Kiniry and Ms. Macauda are a testament to the longstanding traditions of excellence embedded in the foundation of our Firm.

About Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara, LLC

Established in 1950, Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara is a law firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, with a branch office in New Canaan, Connecticut and satellite locations in New York. The Firm provides legal representation in practice areas which includes real estate, trust and estate planning, business, employment, litigation and personal injury law. After over seven decades of operation, our Firm has mastered the art of personable representation while never losing sight of our client's goals and interests.

