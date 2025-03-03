Fairfield Holds Final Close of Largest Value Add Fund to Date

Having the capital committed and available to invest will allow us to pursue the attractive buying opportunities that we expect to see at an exciting point in the multifamily investment cycle. Post this

Fund IV's investment strategy will focus on acquiring value add multifamily assets in over 30 major MSA's throughout the country and will leverage Fairfield's national platform and 40 years of history in multifamily with almost $25.0 billion in acquisitions1. Approximately $385.0 million of equity has been deployed to date in 16 assets. "Completing this fundraise, the largest ever at Fairfield, we are also encouraged with the diverse composition of the investor base and the fact that two-thirds are new investors to our Value Add series," Head of Capital Markets Trey Stafford added about Fund IV's investor base comprising pension funds, insurance companies, RIAs, and high net worth investors. "As we continue to expand our multifamily investment strategies, growing our investor base within and outside the U.S. has been a key focus for us. We value the confidence that investors have shown in our platform and ability to execute our strategy."

Fairfield is a vertically integrated multifamily company that currently has approximately $12.3 billion in assets under management2 in various multifamily acquisition, development, and debt strategies.

About Fairfield

Fairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. We own approximately 45,500 units nationwide across luxury new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer an integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this news release should be construed as an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may adversely impact the anticipated outcomes include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; conditions to the completion of the transaction may not be satisfied on the terms expected or on the anticipated timeline; and the benefits of the transaction may be different than currently anticipated. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Fairfield assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

1 Fairfield's acquisition platform started with the first acquisition in 1995. Total project costs cumulative since inception to December 31, 2024. Reflects Fairfield's management of direct real estate assets as well as real estate assets structured as "securities" since 1995 to December 31, 2024, inclusive of assets managed through predecessor entities. Real estate assets structured as "securities" are managed by Fairfield Realty Advisors, LLC. Totals represented are rounded to one decimal.

2 Current data as of December 31, 2024 (inclusive of regulatory assets under management of Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC).

