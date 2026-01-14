Fairgrounds Public Racket Club Officially Opens in Whitby, Marking a New Era for Community Play and Connection

Fairgrounds Public Racket Club has opened its doors in Whitby, marking its arrival in the Durham Region. The new facility, celebrated with a grand opening attended by the Mayor and community leaders, is designed as a modern "third place" centered around pickleball, social connection, and thoughtful design. Breaking from traditional private clubs, Fairgrounds offers a free-to-join, pay-to-play model, emphasizing accessibility and an inclusive, no-pretension atmosphere. The club is committed to local collaboration, featuring partnerships with businesses like Crave Doughnuts and Town Brewery, and is supported by the Whitby Chamber of Commerce as a recreational and community hub. The Whitby location is part of Fairgrounds' broader Canadian expansion plan.
WHITBY, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairgrounds Public Racket Club has officially opened the doors to its Whitby location, celebrating the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Mayor Elizabeth Roy, local councillors, community leaders and partners. The opening marks Fairgrounds' arrival in Durham Region — and the debut of a new kind of public, design-forward space built around movement, social connection, and the fastest-growing sport in North America: pickleball.
Hosted at the new Fairgrounds Whitby facility, the grand opening brought together residents, local businesses, and civic leaders for a day of play and celebration. Community favourites Crave Doughnuts and Town Brewery activated the space with pop-up experiences, reinforcing Fairgrounds' commitment to local collaboration. The event was proudly supported by the Whitby Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the club's role as both a recreational hub and a community connector.
"Fairgrounds was built to be more than just courts — it's meant to feel like it belongs to the neighbourhood," said Drummond Munro, co-founder of Fairgrounds. "Opening our doors in Whitby means becoming part of the community's daily rhythm — a place where people can show up, move their bodies, meet new faces, and feel at home whether it's their first time holding a paddle or their hundredth game."
Fairgrounds' model breaks from traditional private racquet clubs, offering a free-to-join, pay-to-play experience with premium pickleball courts, social spaces, and a welcoming, no-pretension atmosphere. Designed as a modern "third place," the Whitby location blends sport, hospitality, and culture — making it as much about connection as competition.
"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada, and what Fairgrounds has created is exactly what communities like Whitby need — an accessible, inclusive place to play, gather, and build relationships," said Karey Anne Large, CEO of the Whitby Chamber of Commerce. "Spaces like this don't just support healthy lifestyles; they strengthen local business ecosystems and bring people together in meaningful ways."
The Whitby opening represents an important step in Fairgrounds' broader Canadian expansion, with locations opening in high-footfall urban centres and reimagined spaces across the country. Each club is designed to feel local — shaped by its community, partnerships, and people.
Fairgrounds Whitby is now open and welcoming players of all ages and skill levels.
Fairgrounds Public Racket Club is reimagining the racquet club for the modern era. Built around pickleball and padel, Fairgrounds is a free-to-join, community-first club designed as a social, active third space — not home, not work. With premium courts, thoughtful design, local partnerships, and an open-gate philosophy, Fairgrounds is making play more accessible, cultural, and connected across Canada.
Fairgrounds Whitby is located at 320 Taunton Rd E, Whitby, ON L1R 0H4
