Fairgrounds Public Racket Club Officially Opens in Whitby, Marking a New Era for Community Play and Connection

"Fairgrounds was built to be more than just courts — it's meant to feel like it belongs to the neighbourhood." Drummond Munro, co-founder of Fairgrounds. Post this

"Fairgrounds was built to be more than just courts — it's meant to feel like it belongs to the neighbourhood," said Drummond Munro, co-founder of Fairgrounds. "Opening our doors in Whitby means becoming part of the community's daily rhythm — a place where people can show up, move their bodies, meet new faces, and feel at home whether it's their first time holding a paddle or their hundredth game."

Fairgrounds' model breaks from traditional private racquet clubs, offering a free-to-join, pay-to-play experience with premium pickleball courts, social spaces, and a welcoming, no-pretension atmosphere. Designed as a modern "third place," the Whitby location blends sport, hospitality, and culture — making it as much about connection as competition.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada, and what Fairgrounds has created is exactly what communities like Whitby need — an accessible, inclusive place to play, gather, and build relationships," said Karey Anne Large, CEO of the Whitby Chamber of Commerce. "Spaces like this don't just support healthy lifestyles; they strengthen local business ecosystems and bring people together in meaningful ways."

The Whitby opening represents an important step in Fairgrounds' broader Canadian expansion, with locations opening in high-footfall urban centres and reimagined spaces across the country. Each club is designed to feel local — shaped by its community, partnerships, and people.

Fairgrounds Whitby is now open and welcoming players of all ages and skill levels.

About Fairgrounds Public Racket Club

Fairgrounds Public Racket Club is reimagining the racquet club for the modern era. Built around pickleball and padel, Fairgrounds is a free-to-join, community-first club designed as a social, active third space — not home, not work. With premium courts, thoughtful design, local partnerships, and an open-gate philosophy, Fairgrounds is making play more accessible, cultural, and connected across Canada.

Fairgrounds Whitby is located at 320 Taunton Rd E, Whitby, ON L1R 0H4

Media Contact

Adam Reynolds, Fairgrounds Public Racket Club, 1 416-232-1223, [email protected], https://visitfairgrounds.com

Zack Magerman, Fairgrounds Public Racket Club - Whitby Location, 1 905-556-3247, [email protected], https://www.visitfairgrounds.com/locations/whitby

SOURCE Fairgrounds Public Racket Club