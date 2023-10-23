Fairies Dream of Bigger Things in Illustrated Christmas Book

Buttercup and Violet want to be angels and spread the word of Jesus' birth
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buttercup and Violet are flower fairies who love spreading joy during the Christmas season. One Christmas Eve, they decide to sprinkle fairy dust on all of the Christmas trees in town, while pretending to be angels, helping to spread the news about the birth of Jesus.
In "Buttercup and Violet: The Christmas Angel," by Tanya Inks, readers can follow along with the two fairies as they fly around the town and end up causing a Christman Eve decoration disaster at their friend Sammie's house. The "Flower Fairy Adventure" book series was developed by Inks to aid parents of advanced readers, looking for an age-appropriate book for their children.
"I want to provide age-appropriate books that appeal to readers, ages four to eight, who are more advanced readers," said Inks. "This book gives them the opportunity to learn new words and has an abbreviated dictionary at the back for the more difficult words.
Inks' adventures were born from her imagination, as she told these stories to her daughter Sammie (yes, just like the character in the book) at bedtime. Inks even painted all the watercolor illustrations throughout the Flower Fairy Adventure series, making it a very personal project. "Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster" is also available.
"These tales never failed to transport my daughter Sammie to a magical world of imagination and wonder," said Inks. "I'm excited to share them with other children, and I'm hoping they are just as captivated by Buttercup and Violet."
"Buttercup and Violet: The Christmas Angel A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 2"
By Tanya Inks
ISBN: 9781665747806 (softcover); 9781665747790 (hardcover); 9781665747813 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Tanya Inks is a geophysicist who earned her master's degree from the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo. She is also a writer, artist, and voracious reader. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854396-buttercup-and-violet.
