Fairies Dream of Bigger Things in Illustrated Christmas Book

"I want to provide age-appropriate books that appeal to readers, ages four to eight, who are more advanced readers," said Inks. "This book gives them the opportunity to learn new words and has an abbreviated dictionary at the back for the more difficult words. Post this

"I want to provide age-appropriate books that appeal to readers, ages four to eight, who are more advanced readers," said Inks. "This book gives them the opportunity to learn new words and has an abbreviated dictionary at the back for the more difficult words.

Inks' adventures were born from her imagination, as she told these stories to her daughter Sammie (yes, just like the character in the book) at bedtime. Inks even painted all the watercolor illustrations throughout the Flower Fairy Adventure series, making it a very personal project. "Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster" is also available.

"These tales never failed to transport my daughter Sammie to a magical world of imagination and wonder," said Inks. "I'm excited to share them with other children, and I'm hoping they are just as captivated by Buttercup and Violet."

"Buttercup and Violet: The Christmas Angel A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 2"

By Tanya Inks

ISBN: 9781665747806 (softcover); 9781665747790 (hardcover); 9781665747813 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tanya Inks is a geophysicist who earned her master's degree from the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo. She is also a writer, artist, and voracious reader. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854396-buttercup-and-violet.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE